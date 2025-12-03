Suspended EMPD head Julius Mkhwanazi testified before the Madlanga Commission on 3 December 2025

During his testimony, Mkhwanazi admitted that he had refused to undergo a fingerprint check that was required to vet all police officials within the department

A former Deputy Police Chief of the metro police department had previously testified about Mkhwanazi's refusal and stated that Mkhwanazi was protected by the former municipal manager

JOHANNESBURG- Suspended EMPD Head Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi appeared before the Madlanga commission on 3 December 2025. Mkhwanazi is accused of facilitating a fake memorandum of understanding with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's security and medical companies.

Mkhwanazi was suspended by the municipality in November after being granted special leave in September, amid several criminal investigations. While testifying, Mkhwanazi admitted that he had refused a criminal check that the department initiated to vet all officers within the metro police department in January 2022.

Mkhwanazi confesses to refusal to take fingerprints

According to EWN, Mkhwanazi said he refused to take the fingerprints because a private provider was outsourced to conduct the security checks, and he believed that the company favoured certain people within the department.

"I said let’s do it with a recognised institution, a government institution, where the process won’t be manipulated."

He further claimed that as a senior officer at the time, only State Security could perform the check for him and not anyone junior.

Former EMPD Deputy Chief testified on Mkhwanazi's refusal to take fingerprints

Retired EMPD Deputy Chief of Police Revo Spies told the Madlanga Commission on 7, 10, and 11 November 2025, where he spoke of the criminal activities by Mkhwanazi, who he said enjoyed the protection of former municipal manager Dr Imogen Mashazi.

Spies stated that Mkhwanazi refused to take fingerprints and that the refusal defied a 2021 national resolution which was applicable to all metro police chiefs. He explained that this resolution sought to eliminate corruption within municipal policing structures.

In his report handed over to the commission, Spies said non-vetting has allowed those with criminal records to remain in the department. He said,

"In the dark red is 275 officers that have illicit (criminal) activity recorded and the 211 is still outstanding. 100 are awaiting trial,"

Spies further stated that Chief Mapiyeye issued a directive that everyone's fingerprints must be taken and submitted for analysis by SAPS. The process was intended to begin on 1 January 2022 and be completed by the following month.

Spies stated that Mkhwanazi and members of his division, which has about 200 officers, refused to cooperate, saying this was an illegal process. Mkhwanazi refused to have his fingerprints taken, and despite the refusal amounting to misconduct, no disciplinary action was taken against him.

Instead, Spies stated that the process was effectively halted by HR, ensuring no further vetting would be done.

Mkhwanazi's name has featured prominently at the Madlanga Commission

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ekurhuleni police officer Jabulani Mapiyeye accused Mkhwanazi of misconduct when he appeared before the commission on 6 November 2025. Mapiyeye said that in early 2024, the EMPD advertised a position where Mkhwanazi placed himself as the one conducting the recruitment process.

Mapiyeye said he spoke to human resources to explain why he should be part of the recruitment process however, the HOD of the HR Department did not respond. Mapiyeye says even though he objected to being sidelined, the recruitment process continued without him.

