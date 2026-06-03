The South African government proposed an alternative national identity framework that introduces digital versions of identity documents, birth certificates, and marriage certificates

The Department of Home Affairs' "Home Affairs @ home" initiative aimed at modernising identity management through smartphone integration and remote biometric verification

Despite the promised convenience, the transition to digital credentials introduced significant security concerns that left South Africans taken aback

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreber, proposed a new digital ID framework. Image: DHA / Facebook / MzansiSpiceHub

Source: UGC

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber has officially gazetted draft regulations for a new national Digital Identity framework. Citizens' official documents will be accessible via a secure digital wallet, an application called "MyMzansi".

The proposed framework introduces digital versions of identity documents, birth certificates, and marriage certificates on the My Mzansi app. A key feature of the system is the implementation of remote biometric verification, such as facial recognition, allowing citizens to verify their identity without visiting a physical government office. However, in a video presented by @southafriworld experts warn that the system could be vulnerable to phone theft, SIM-swap fraud, and rising rates of cybercrime. The minister also invited public comments on the proposal. Watch the video below:

South Africa on ID proposal

From a practical standpoint, many citizens remain sceptical due to the existing "digital divide." Concerns persist that rural and low-income populations, who may lack access to high-speed data or smart devices, could be marginalised by a digital-first approach. Read the comments below:

South Africans online were strongly opposed to the proposed digital ID system. Image: DHA

Source: Facebook

gearsbaby85 said:

"Digital ID = Digital Prison! You sign up for this, it's the last time you say no to your Government!"

louise_iwe commented:

"You raise good points, you can submit objections to Moses.Malakate@dha.gov.za by 6 June, don't just complain and abstain, voice your concerns as the people."

luke.s.davidson wrote:

"Blockchain can solve that."

touchinggrass6 remarked:

"So glad I left 😂"

andilemali7 said:

"We don't want digital IDs, data centres, smart cities, and the new world order. This is a cage designed to control humanity. Ramaphosa and the GNU have opened these floodgates."

michelestermin exclaimed:

"DI = Digital Prison!"

aelion_x said:

"Its far worse than you currently understand."

francoisv.art said:

"If there is one time not to put one's head in the sand its now. Let's hope most SA people realise what the dig. id is. Total loss of individuals. freedom. Do your deep research. This is vital."

gerhardus.pretorius wrote:

"Ja hulle kan maar vokof."

zubair_ally said:

"And then they will start stealing phones, sim swapping, which the networks are fully aware of, banks and other business sells ones information off to their 'partners' and then .... it's the worst idea out there but the start of the digital prison because next comes the CBDC."

Home Affairs launches drive to unblock South African IDs

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans with blocked ID numbers have been given a chance to sort out their status after the Department of Home Affairs launched a nationwide campaign to help affected people. A deadline has been set for people to come forward.

According to a post by My Broadband and a statement from the Department of Home Affairs, more than 2.2 million ID numbers that had been blocked over suspected fraud have already been unblocked.

The Department of Home Affairs stated that affected individuals must appear in person at a Home Affairs office and may be asked to bring documents or any other proof that can help confirm their identity and citizenship.

Source: Briefly News