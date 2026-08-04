Hoërskool Noordheuwel’s award-winning choir entertained passengers while travelling home after securing a major national competition victory in Cape Town

Bonelela Buzza James shared the heartwarming moment online, where South Africans praised the learners’ remarkable talent and spirit

Many social media users celebrated the performance, describing it as another unforgettable proudly South African experience together

Screenshots taken from the video of the stunning moment. Images: Bonelela Buzza James

Source: Instagram

A FlySafair flight became a memorable celebration after Hoërskool Noordheuwel’s choir performed onboard. The learners were travelling home after winning the ATKV National Choir Competition in Cape Town.

The moment was shared by Bonelela Buzza James on Instagram. The choir delighted passengers and crew during their journey back to Gauteng after victory.

The award-winning group had just completed a successful competition campaign before boarding. Their performance transformed an ordinary flight into a proudly South African experience.

Hoërskool Noordheuwel is an Afrikaans-medium co-educational school based in Johannesburg’s Noordheuwel suburb. The school is well known for academic excellence and strong cultural programmes.

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Passengers on the aircraft were treated to a musical display from champions. The choir delivered a performance that reflected months of preparation and dedication.

Mzansi celebrates the choir’s special moment

The post attracted attention from South Africans who enjoyed seeing local talent celebrated. Many people said the performance created a beautiful atmosphere during the flight.

One parent proudly revealed that their son performs as one of the choir’s baritones. The commenter, named Marie Bothma thanked James for sharing a moment many families cherished.

“My son is one of the baritones. This is such an amazing moment. Luckily we gave you also a nice welcoming on Lanseria airport with balloons,” she said.

Another social media user suggested the choir should receive wider recognition locally. They felt more South Africans deserved an opportunity to experience their remarkable talent.

Several commenters described South Africa as a uniquely special country filled with warmth. Others praised the learners for using their gifts to bring joy.

Instagram user Xristiana commented, “Please, can Anele have them on 947 Radio. This is absolutely beautiful

Watch the moment in the Instagram video here.

More stories involving choirs in SA

Source: Briefly News