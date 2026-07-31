Pearl Thusi has landed a role in Season 2 of Average Joe , which premieres globally on 19 August 2026 on Paramount+

South African stars Katlego Lebogang and former Isidingo actor Tsepo Maseko also feature in the new season

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, saying they hope the role marks a major career comeback

Pearl Thusi is heading back to the global screen with a role in 'Average Joe' Season 2. Image: Pearl Thusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi is heading back to the international spotlight, and fans could not be happier. The award-winning actress has been announced as part of the cast for Season 2 of the action-comedy-thriller Average Joe, which premieres worldwide on 19 August 2026 on Paramount+.

The eight-episode season also features South African actors Katlego Lebogang and former Isidingo star Tsepo Maseko, giving Mzansi viewers even more reason to tune in.

Pearl Thusi returns to the global stage

Entertainment page @TvblogbyMLU shared the exciting casting announcement on X, confirming that Thusi will star in the new season of the internationally streamed series. Her latest role marks another milestone in a career that has seen her appear in major productions beyond South Africa, with fans celebrating her return to the global screen after a quieter period.

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The announcement quickly gained traction online, with many saying they had missed seeing the actress in big productions.

Fans celebrate Pearl's exciting career move

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages after Pearl Thusi's international casting was announced. Image: Pearl Thusi

Source: Instagram

Social media users filled the comment section with warm messages and well wishes. User @tndzums wrote:

"Congrats to @PearlThusi, keep winning!"

Another fan, @Nkosana_Gx, shared:

"I'm sooo happy for Pearl. May this be the restart of a successful career in the arts."

@khosyQ also celebrated the actress, commenting:

"Congratulations Pearl it's been a dry season."

See more comments in the X post below:

Mzansi hopes this is only the beginning

Many supporters believe the Paramount+ role could open even more international doors for Thusi. User @thinabantubezwe praised streaming platforms for creating opportunities for local stars, saying they help bridge the gap between Hollywood and South African talent.

Others simply expressed excitement at seeing familiar local faces on a global production. With Average Joe returning next month and multiple South Africans in the cast, viewers will be eager to see Pearl Thusi shine on the international stage once again.

Jackie questions Pearl's support for Chidimma

Recently Briefly News reported that Author Jackie Phamotse weighed in after an old video of Pearl Thusi defending Chidimma Adetshina resurfaced amid the former beauty queen's deportation battle.

In the clip, Pearl argued that Chidimma should be recognised as South African because she was born in the country, but Jackie responded on X by writing,

"Something was wrong here."

Her post sparked widespread debate, with many social media users criticising Pearl for supporting Chidimma and accusing her of speaking on the matter without considering the facts surrounding the case.

Source: Briefly News