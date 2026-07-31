Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou singled out two players he believes are on the verge of Bafana Bafana recognition

Neo Rapoo, 20, recently joined the Soweto giants from Siwelele FC and has an impressive U20 international pedigree with SA

Nkosikhona Ndaba, 23, registered three assists in 19 appearances for Orlando Pirates during their treble-winning campaign

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has identified attacking pair Neo Rapoo and Nkosikhona Ndaba as the players most likely to earn senior Bafana Bafana call-ups from the current Buccaneers squad.

Abdeslam Ouaddou believes Neo Rapoo and Nkosikhona Ndaba will be the next big Bafana Bafana stars out of Orlando Pirates. Photo: Abdeslam Ouaddou

Source: Instagram

Rapoo, 20, arrived at Pirates from Siwelele FC, having played a key role in helping the club preserve their top-flight status in the Betway Premiership during their debut season. The forward was also a prominent figure in Raymond Mdaka's national Under-20 side, which claimed the AFCON title and subsequently qualified for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Ndaba, 23, is further along in his career at the Soweto giants, having accumulated three assists across 19 appearances in all competitions during the club's historic treble-winning season.

Ouaddou on what can unlock senior honours

Ouaddou believes Rapoo and Ndaba have all the qualities needed to become future Bafana Bafana internationals, praising the pair for thriving in the demanding style of football he expects from his players.

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The Orlando Pirates coach identified Rapoo as one of the standout talents in his squad and said both he and Ndaba possess the physical endurance and technical ability required to succeed at the highest level. According to Ouaddou, they consistently cope with the intensity of his tactical approach while maintaining a high standard of performance.

He also highlighted their attacking contributions, noting that both players are comfortable operating high up the pitch, combining effectively in the final third, creating chances with quality deliveries and even scoring goals. Ouaddou singled out Rapoo's effectiveness from set-pieces as another major strength that could benefit any team.

The coach added that Rapoo's qualities would be valuable to the squad during a demanding fixture schedule. Beyond his footballing ability, Ouaddou praised the defender's professionalism and character, expressing confidence that he has what it takes to enjoy a successful future at both club and international level.

Rapoo's arrival adds depth to Pirates squad

With Pirates competing across multiple fronts in the coming season, Ouaddou stressed that Rapoo's versatility and set-piece ability would contribute meaningfully to the group's overall depth.

The coach's public endorsement places significant expectation on both youngsters ahead of what could be a defining season for their careers at club and potentially international level.

Bafana star leaves Sundowns for PSL rivals

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana star has decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for the second season running for Premier Soccer League rivals.

The South African international is one of the few players leaving the CAF Champions League champions this summer ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Source: Briefly News