BI Phakathi, a well-known South African philanthropist, surprised an elderly woman walking home from church

The gogo received a generous cash blessing and responded in a way that left viewers deeply moved

South Africans flooded the comments with emotion, with many saying the video reminded them of their own grandmothers

The picture on the left showed gogo engaging with BI Phakathi without knowing who he is. Image: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

A grandmother on her way home from Sunday service had no idea that her ordinary walk was about to become something she would talk about for the rest of her life.

BI Phakathi, the South African philanthropist known for driving around and quietly finding people who look like they could use a helping hand, spotted the elderly woman and pulled over. True to his signature style, he blessed her with a generous gift of cash, handing over multiple R100 notes.

BI Phakathi is the hero people need

What happened next is what made the video so special. Rather than simply accepting the money and walking away, the gogo stopped everything and prayed over BI Phakathi and his team. She thanked them with a warmth that clearly came straight from the heart, and viewers said you could feel her faith radiating through the screen.

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BI Phakathi posted the clip on his TikTok account under the handle biphakathi1 with the caption:

"Grandma coming from church gets shocked when this happens."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Gogo's reaction melts Mzansi

The video struck a nerve across South Africa, with more than 1,100 comments pouring in from people who were visibly moved. Many said watching the grandmother give back through prayer, even in the moment of receiving, was something they would not forget.

South Africans share their feelings below the biphakathi1 post:

Brie Bella said:

"She prayed for you. 😭🥰🥰"

Tlhago Khumo said:

"This is going to be her lifetime testimony."

Ms K reacted:

"What an amazing woman. 🥰"

Wynand Monyeseala wrote:

"Say what you say about South Africans, but we are one of the kindest and most loving people on the planet. From all corners of the country, the kindness and respect are the same."

H shared:

"Oh, this reminded me of my granny. 😭😭"

Theo added:

"Guys, this makes me cry every time I watch them. 😪💯🫶 May the Good Lord bless you guys."

3 Other Briefly News stories about BI Phakathi

BI Phakathi approached a tannie on the street and asked her for R5, claiming he was short on money to buy bread.

A mom's honest struggle catches BI Phakathi's attention during an emotional roadside chat.

A single mom car guard told BI Phakathi she was both mother and father to her one-year-old baby boy at the parking lot where she works every day.

Source: Briefly News