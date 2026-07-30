• Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota shared a series of emotional tributes on Instagram following the passing of his father • The 21-year-old opened up about his grief while still recovering from a knee injury sustained at the end of last season • Nkota's posts offered a rare glimpse into his personal life during one of the most difficult periods of his career Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota has taken to social media to mourn the passing of his father, sharing deeply personal tributes on Instagram that have resonated widely with fans. The 21-year-old, who is currently sidelined as he rehabilitates from a knee injury picked up at the end of last season, posted a series of heartfelt messages accompanied by what appeared to be cherished family photographs of his late father.

Nkota's words to his late father

In one of the tributes, the former Orlando Pirates star wrote:

"Dad, thank you for everything. For the sacrifices I didn't always see, the advice I didn't always take, and the love you gave without conditions. I'm proud to be your child. Rest easy knowing you raised me well. I love you, and I'll make you proud."

A separate post captured the depth of his grief in equally moving terms:

"You were my first hero, my teacher, my safe place. The world feels quieter without you, but the love and lessons you gave me will live with me forever. I'll miss you every single day. Until we meet again."

Loss during an already difficult season

The tributes come at a particularly challenging time for Nkota, who has spent recent months away from competitive football as he works through his recovery. The young winger is now confronting personal loss alongside the physical and mental demands of rehabilitation. Nkota's posts have drawn an outpouring of support from supporters across South Africa, with many acknowledging the pain of losing a parent at a young age and in such a public moment of vulnerability. No formal statement has been issued by his club or representatives regarding the passing of his father.

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Source: Briefly News