Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led an inspection team that uncovered a mortuary operating on the same property as a spaza shop in Ekangala

Officials also found a man hiding in a ceiling during a raid on a foreign-owned spaza shop, where suspects tried to destroy evidence before inspectors entered

A third property revealed 33 illegally constructed backrooms behind a spaza shop, with multiple people fleeing as officials arrived

Nasiphi Moya was stunned to find a mortuary next to a spaza shop. Image: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — An inspection team led by Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya uncovered a mortuary sharing premises with a spaza shop in Ekangala on 29 July 2026, prompting immediate enforcement action and multiple arrests across three separate properties.

Moya posted about the raid and other raids on that day on her X account. The mortuary had been operating in defiance of a previously issued prohibition order. Officials responded by issuing a fresh prohibition notice and shutting down both the mortuary and the spaza shop on the property.

At the next property inspected, foreign nationals running a spaza shop attempted to conceal activity from the approaching team by locking the doors and disposing of cigarettes into rubbish bins. Inspectors discovered one individual concealed inside the ceiling of the premises. Both individuals were taken into custody by the Tshwane Metro Police Department after it was confirmed that they were in the country illegally.

33 illegal backrooms found behind spaza shop

A third stop produced another significant find: 33 illegally constructed backrooms situated behind a foreign-owned spaza shop. Several tenants fled the property when officials arrived. The property owner and a foreign national employed at the spaza shop were arrested. Eskom disconnected an illegal electricity connection that had been installed at the site.

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View the tweet on X here:

What did South Africans say?

South Africans reacted strongly to the discoveries on social media, directing their comments at the mayor, who also raided a factory days before and found undocumented workers.

@John_Mphatsoe said:

"Involve the SIU, mayor, to have that property forfeited to the state, and the Asset Forfeiture Unit can auction it off with funds going to the city."

@NoFilterCorner wrote:

"Please demolish them and also arrest the South Africans who assisted them."

@Lucky_Nhlanhla1 said:

"Arrest, mayor. We're tired of these illegal immigrants undermining our laws."

@HandsOfGooners commented:

"Soon, Eskom and the water supply will recover. I hope every city is visited in other provinces."

Illegal business hub found in Tshwane

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent crackdown on illegal businesses, including an illegal hub that not only included unlicensed shops but also a school operating without proper authorization. The aggressive enforcement measures, part of the #TshwaneYaTima campaign, are crucial in combating utility theft and maintaining the integrity of municipal revenue systems.

Source: Briefly News