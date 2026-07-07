Tshwane disconnected electricity to illegal businesses owing R208,000 in municipal fees

Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led an inspection, revealing unauthorised operations, including an unlicensed school

City intensifies its #TshwaneYaTima campaign to curb utility theft and recover outstanding debts

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Dr Nasiphi Moya found an illegal hub in Tshwane. Images: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE, GAUTENG— The City of Tshwane has disconnected electricity and shut down multiple illegal businesses operating from a property on Luttig Street, which owes the municipality more than R208,000. Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led an inspection at the premises on 6 July 2026 as part of the ongoing #TshwaneYaTima revenue collection and enforcement campaign.

Moya posted videos of the raid on her X account. During the raid, officials discovered a network of unauthorised operations functioning behind the property walls. These included an illegal car wash, a spaza shop trading without a valid business licence, and an unregistered vehicle repair shop. Authorities also exposed an unregistered school operating on the premises, along with an illegal water connection used to bypass municipal meters.

Tshwane shuts illegal hub down

Following the inspection, municipal technicians disconnected the electricity supply and officially closed down all the unauthorised businesses found on site. The City of Tshwane has maintained that it will continue with aggressive enforcement measures across all regions to crack down on utility theft and recover outstanding debt from businesses operating outside the law. Municipal officials have urged property owners to regularise their accounts and ensure compliance with city bylaws.

The #TshwaneYaTima initiative is an aggressive municipal campaign aimed at disconnecting services to defaulting consumers, targeting government departments, businesses, and residential properties with significant arrears. The city has previously stated that revenue collection is essential to stabilising its finances and securing resources to maintain basic infrastructure. By shutting down non-compliant entities, the city aims to curb water and electricity theft, which places an additional strain on the local grid.

View the videos on X here:

Tshwane closes down unlicensed salons

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent by-law enforcement operation led by Tshwane Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya, which resulted in the closure of multiple unlicensed hair salons in the Pretoria CBD. The crackdown underscores the importance of adhering to municipal regulations to ensure the safety and legality of business operations.

Source: Briefly News