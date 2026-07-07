Illegal Business Hub Found During Raid of Property in Tshwane
- Tshwane disconnected electricity to illegal businesses owing R208,000 in municipal fees
- Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led an inspection, revealing unauthorised operations, including an unlicensed school
- City intensifies its #TshwaneYaTima campaign to curb utility theft and recover outstanding debts
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TSHWANE, GAUTENG— The City of Tshwane has disconnected electricity and shut down multiple illegal businesses operating from a property on Luttig Street, which owes the municipality more than R208,000. Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya led an inspection at the premises on 6 July 2026 as part of the ongoing #TshwaneYaTima revenue collection and enforcement campaign.
Moya posted videos of the raid on her X account. During the raid, officials discovered a network of unauthorised operations functioning behind the property walls. These included an illegal car wash, a spaza shop trading without a valid business licence, and an unregistered vehicle repair shop. Authorities also exposed an unregistered school operating on the premises, along with an illegal water connection used to bypass municipal meters.
Tshwane shuts illegal hub down
Following the inspection, municipal technicians disconnected the electricity supply and officially closed down all the unauthorised businesses found on site. The City of Tshwane has maintained that it will continue with aggressive enforcement measures across all regions to crack down on utility theft and recover outstanding debt from businesses operating outside the law. Municipal officials have urged property owners to regularise their accounts and ensure compliance with city bylaws.
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The #TshwaneYaTima initiative is an aggressive municipal campaign aimed at disconnecting services to defaulting consumers, targeting government departments, businesses, and residential properties with significant arrears. The city has previously stated that revenue collection is essential to stabilising its finances and securing resources to maintain basic infrastructure. By shutting down non-compliant entities, the city aims to curb water and electricity theft, which places an additional strain on the local grid.
View the videos on X here:
Tshwane closes down unlicensed salons
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent by-law enforcement operation led by Tshwane Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya, which resulted in the closure of multiple unlicensed hair salons in the Pretoria CBD. The crackdown underscores the importance of adhering to municipal regulations to ensure the safety and legality of business operations.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za