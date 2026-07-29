Peter Shalulile's move to Young Africans has sparked fresh discussion after reports emerged about the financial package behind the transfer

The reported figures have added another layer of intrigue to one of African football's biggest recent free-agent moves

The transfer also highlights Young Africans' growing ambitions as they strengthen their squad under familiar leadership

Peter Shalulile reportedly received a multi-million-rand signing-on fee after joining Young Africans as a free agent following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Phill Magakoe

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has reportedly secured an eye-catching signing-on fee after completing his move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga). The Namibian forward joined the club as a free agent after leaving Sundowns at the end of last season, with reports claiming the deal includes a lucrative financial package.

Peter Shalulile reportedly earns major Yanga signing-on fee

KickOff reports that Shalulile signed for Yanga on Monday, 28 July 2026, after being released by Sundowns. Tanzanian publication Soka Letu claims the striker agreed to a two-year contract that includes a signing-on fee of US$700,000 (approximately R11.7 million).

The reported amount has not been confirmed by Yanga or Shalulile's representatives.

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Why Peter Shalulile chose Young Africans

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Shalulile's agent, Jakes Amaning, said several clubs had shown interest before Yanga made their move.

"Peter had been available on the market for some time and we received several serious offers. We eventually narrowed it down to about four clubs," Amaning said.

Amaning said Yanga made a late approach with an offer Shalulile "simply could not refuse". He explained that the Tanzanian giants stood out because they met the striker's financial expectations and offered him the long-term contract he sought.

They also provided the opportunity to continue competing for league titles and the CAF Champions League. He added that those factors made Yanga the ideal destination for the next stage of Shalulile's career.

Peter Shalulile's move to Yanga is making headlines again after reports claimed the former Sundowns striker received a massive signing-on fee. Image: Phill Magakoe

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Familiar faces and a new challenge in Tanzania

Shalulile reunites with coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who previously worked with him at Sundowns. Reports also suggest Yanga view the signing as a statement of intent as they aim to strengthen their squad and grow the league's profile.

The move also sees Shalulile join several former Betway Premiership players now playing in Tanzania.

Shalulile's switch to Yanga is among African football's biggest free-agent transfers of the current window. While the reported financial details remain unconfirmed, the move signals the Tanzanian club's ambition as it prepares for another campaign domestically and in continental competition.

PSL postpones Mamelodi Sundowns fixture after Jayden Adams tragedy

Briefly News previously reported that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) postponed Mamelodi Sundowns' opening Betway Premiership match after the death of midfielder Jayden Adams.

The postponement gives Sundowns additional time to prepare after returning late from Europe.

Source: Briefly News