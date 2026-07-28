The PSL has taken an unusual step after Mamelodi Sundowns' pre-season was thrown off course by unexpected events

Jaden Adams' death changed more than the club's preparations ahead of the new campaign

The decision gives Miguel Cardoso's side extra time before returning to competitive action

PSL makes a special decision to postpone Mamelodi Sundowns' opening Betway Premiership fixture. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has made a rare decision that will change the start of Mamelodi Sundowns' 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign. The league agreed to postpone the defending champions' opening fixture.

This follows the death of midfielder Jaden Adams, which disrupted the club's pre-season plans, giving Miguel Cardoso's side extra time before returning to competitive action.

PSL postpones Mamelodi Sundowns' opening league fixture

SABC Sport reports that Sundowns had been due to face Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld on 1 August 2026. However, the match has now been rescheduled for 19 August 2026, with kick-off set for 19:30.

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The public broadcaster reports that the club asked the PSL to move the fixture because its pre-season programme was delayed following Adams' death.

Instead of travelling to Austria as planned, players, coaches and club officials remained in South Africa to honour their teammate. The squad later attended his memorial service in the Western Cape before departing for Europe about a week behind schedule.

Jaden Adams tragedy delayed Sundowns' preparations

The PSL executive committee accepted that the circumstances were exceptional and agreed to the postponement.

"The executive committee considered the exceptional circumstances surrounding the tragedy and agreed it was appropriate to grant the request," SABC Sport reported.

Miguel Cardoso's squad is expected to return to South Africa this weekend. The postponement provides additional preparation time before competitive football resumes.

Mamelodi Sundowns set for MTN8 return

With the league opener delayed, Sundowns are now expected to play their first domestic match in the MTN8 quarter-final against Polokwane City on 8 August 2026.

Adams died shortly after returning from the FIFA World Cup, where he represented Bafana Bafana. His cause of death has not been made public.

The PSL's decision means the defending champions will have more time to complete their preparations before beginning another domestic campaign.

Jayden Adams death sparks emotional call for South African men to unite

Briefly News also reported that activist Phakela Mthakathi reacted to Jayden Adams' death with an emotional appeal for South African men to support one another during difficult times.

His message reignited conversations about men's wellbeing. Mthakathi urged men to "fight for your brethren because men support each other."

Source: Briefly News