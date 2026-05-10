Popular businessman MySol trended on social media on Sunday, 10 May 2026, when he showed off his alleged new mansion

This comes after the mining magnate flaunted his latest Rolls-Royce on his birthday over the weekend

South Africans on social media commented on the businessman's new house

SA Shook by a Video My Sol's Reported R200 Million Mansion in Cape Town

Source: Twitter

North West mining magnate Solly Soka Madibela, known by South Africans as My Sol, set social media on fire this weekend when he showed off his mansion.

The businessman also trended on social media over the weekend when he flaunted his custom Rolls-Royce for his birthday.

According to social media reports, Madibela's mansion is located close to DJ Black Coffee's R157 million mansion.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared on its Instagram account on Saturday, 9 May 2026, that the businessman bought the mansion in Cape Town.

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The blog captioned the post: "Inside MySol’s new mansion, he purchased cash in Cape Town. The Mansion is estimated at R220 million. The house is next to #BlackCoffe’s mansion he purchased months ago."

Social media user @PMAfrica shared on his X account on Saturday, 9 May 2026, that My Sol gifted his daughter a beautiful house.

"My Sol gifts his daughter a beautiful 4 story house," he said.

South Africans comment on the businessman's house

Xintimani said:

"I’m just happy to hear a black South African is buying in Cape Town."

Khethirsa replied:

"He definitely needs that gym."

Rosepru reacted:

"Eating with your mouth open has to be considered an extreme sport."

Nomne_nan responded:

"Nguban umntu (who is his woman) ka Mysol?"

Nwa_nkuna.r commented:

"Big money doesn't come clean, and big money doesn’t like noise!"

Tshepiso_tshep_style said:

"Mina, can I wash your cars? I just need R8650.00. I’m a bit behind with some school fees. Not asking for charity, I will do some cleaning. Please 🙏."

Jasonnoah_sa responded:

"Why does he have a gym?"

M_i_k_k_y_l_i_o_u_s commented:

"Mandlanga commission is watching all these, you will see next this just watching and see we’re not jealous. We love your improvement in your blessings, amen.🔥🔥🔥."

Nosi_matyolo said:

"Every time I think MySol has money, he's like, hold my phone... I have more."

Kat_lego_sq wrote:

"A lot of black people are full of hate in the comments. Why should your opinion matter on how someone decides to spend their money? Heal your hearts!"

Stixx_mat replied:

"Being on social media and being a billionaire has always ended badly. I just wish you could stay away from social media, just a private life😢."

Ms____angy reacted:

'I love the fact that there’s a gym😍."

Luciagumede wrote:

"Congratulations to our black brother. He is showing us it's possible 👊👊👊."

Vati_buka responded:

"I am happy for him. I pray this doesn't attract attacks on him, please Lord. 🙌. Many of our people must occupy these spaces."

SA Shook by a Video My Sol's Reported R200 Million Mansion in Cape Town

Source: Twitter

DJ Black Coffee shows off his R8.3 million Ferrari

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African artist and music producer DJ Black Coffee impressed social media users when he showed off his car.

The multi-award-winning musician showed off his R8.3 million Ferrari on his Instagram account.

South Africans took to social media this week to congratulate the DJ on his brand-new wheels.

Source: Briefly News