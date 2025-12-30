DJ Black Coffee's Girlfriend Stuns Mzansi With Tour of Their R157 Million Clifton Mansion
- Victoria Gonzalez, DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend, shared stunning snaps of his luxurious Clifton home on Instagram this week
- The Venezuelan model and Black Coffee have been an item for over six years and have recently made headlines for their public show of love
- The Grammy-winning DJ bought the iconic five-level property known as The Pentagon in cash late this year after getting a R3 million discount
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Victoria Gonzalez, DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend, took to Instagram this week to unveil a series of breathtaking photos of his luxurious Clifton home, known as The Pentagon.
Gonzalez, who walked the red carpet with DJ Black Coffee, took to her Instagram this week to share a collection of striking photographs, revealing the grandeur of DJ Black Coffee's Clifton mansion.
The posts captivated followers, offering a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle shared by the couple.
The couple, whose significant age gap made headlines, has been dating for over six years.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
See Gonzalez's full post below:
Fans gush over the mansion
Followers of Gonzalez on her Instagram profile took to the comments to praise the stunning place and its environment.
Colombian influencer Madeleine Sarikabadayi commented:
"What a magical place 😍."
One user, @georgeotooleuk, said:
"I feel great energy from every picture and video 🙏."
@jacobjiyana posted:
"This post would have been incomplete without some food ❤️😂. Love is a beautiful thing 🙌."
Another user, @fx_mavericks_pty_ltd, commented:
"Hardwork pays. @realblackcoffee you deserve all the happiness, brother😍."
Some Mzansi flavour got into the mix, too, with some users referring to Gonzalez as "our makoti", which is an endearment meaning she is Mzansi's in-law for dating a South African, in this case, DJ Black Coffee.
@nandipha_dhludhlu wrote:
"Makoti omuhle [beautiful sister-in-law]🔥🥵."
Another South African, @loydmaloya, addressed DJ Black Coffee directly, saying:
"Grootman, lalela, uphethe [listen, you got the real thing]. This is real love."
@phumebam stated:
"USkwiza uphila iphupho lami [The sister-in-law is living my dream]."
Another user on the platform, @fxheropro, chimed in:
"Black Coffee is enjoying! What a beautiful woman. Gents, let's work hard."
DJ Black Coffee and Victoria's love story stands the test of time
Despite their notable age gap, the couple has been together for over six years and has built a solid public relationship marked by affectionate displays and shared experiences.
DJ Black Coffee showed love to Gonzalez during his performance, adding further romance to their journey.
Victoria Gonzalez is becoming Black Coffee's family
Things between the couple seem to be getting pretty serious after Gonzalez was present at Black Coffee's son's birthday party.
The doting couple gave fans glimpses of their adorable moments together at the event. They were attending Black Coffee's firstborn son, Esona Maphumulo's, 26th birthday party earlier this year.
At the party, Gonzalez met almost everyone in Black Coffee's family.
Black Coffee defends ex-wife Enhle Mbali and girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez against trolls
In a true display of gentlemanly conduct, Black Coffee came to the defence of his ex-wife, actress Enhle Mbali, and Gonzalez after they were trolled online.
Briefly News reported in an unrelated story that DJ Black Coffee was sick and tired of trolls meddling in his business.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za