Victoria Gonzalez, DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend, shared stunning snaps of his luxurious Clifton home on Instagram this week

The Venezuelan model and Black Coffee have been an item for over six years and have recently made headlines for their public show of love

The Grammy-winning DJ bought the iconic five-level property known as The Pentagon in cash late this year after getting a R3 million discount

Black Coffee's girlfriend showed off his R157 million mansion.

Victoria Gonzalez, DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend, took to Instagram this week to unveil a series of breathtaking photos of his luxurious Clifton home, known as The Pentagon.

Gonzalez, who walked the red carpet with DJ Black Coffee, took to her Instagram this week to share a collection of striking photographs, revealing the grandeur of DJ Black Coffee's Clifton mansion.

The posts captivated followers, offering a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle shared by the couple.

The couple, whose significant age gap made headlines, has been dating for over six years.

See Gonzalez's full post below:

Fans gush over the mansion

Followers of Gonzalez on her Instagram profile took to the comments to praise the stunning place and its environment.

Colombian influencer Madeleine Sarikabadayi commented:

"What a magical place 😍."

One user, @georgeotooleuk, said:

"I feel great energy from every picture and video 🙏."

@jacobjiyana posted:

"This post would have been incomplete without some food ❤️😂. Love is a beautiful thing 🙌."

Another user, @fx_mavericks_pty_ltd, commented:

"Hardwork pays. @realblackcoffee you deserve all the happiness, brother😍."

Some Mzansi flavour got into the mix, too, with some users referring to Gonzalez as "our makoti", which is an endearment meaning she is Mzansi's in-law for dating a South African, in this case, DJ Black Coffee.

@nandipha_dhludhlu wrote:

"Makoti omuhle [beautiful sister-in-law]🔥🥵."

Another South African, @loydmaloya, addressed DJ Black Coffee directly, saying:

"Grootman, lalela, uphethe [listen, you got the real thing]. This is real love."

@phumebam stated:

"USkwiza uphila iphupho lami [The sister-in-law is living my dream]."

Another user on the platform, @fxheropro, chimed in:

"Black Coffee is enjoying! What a beautiful woman. Gents, let's work hard."

DJ Black Coffee and Victoria's love story stands the test of time

Despite their notable age gap, the couple has been together for over six years and has built a solid public relationship marked by affectionate displays and shared experiences.

DJ Black Coffee showed love to Gonzalez during his performance, adding further romance to their journey.

Fans hailed Black Coffee for dating a beautiful model.

Victoria Gonzalez is becoming Black Coffee's family

Things between the couple seem to be getting pretty serious after Gonzalez was present at Black Coffee's son's birthday party.

The doting couple gave fans glimpses of their adorable moments together at the event. They were attending Black Coffee's firstborn son, Esona Maphumulo's, 26th birthday party earlier this year.

At the party, Gonzalez met almost everyone in Black Coffee's family.

Black Coffee defends ex-wife Enhle Mbali and girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez against trolls

In a true display of gentlemanly conduct, Black Coffee came to the defence of his ex-wife, actress Enhle Mbali, and Gonzalez after they were trolled online.

Briefly News reported in an unrelated story that DJ Black Coffee was sick and tired of trolls meddling in his business.

