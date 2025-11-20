DJ Black Coffee turned heads alongside his partner at an event, blending elegance with effortless charm

The couple's coordinated looks and subtle affection hinted at a deepening connection in the spotlight

Social media lit up with cheers for the duo's vibe, turning the moment into a viral feel-good story, with some comments being sceptical

DJ Black Coffee was out and about with his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez.

South African house music maestro DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, stepped out publicly with his girlfriend, Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez, at a glamorous red carpet affair captured in a viral TikTok video.

The clip, shared on 20 November 2025, showed the pair posing arm-in-arm against a sleek backdrop. With the video amassing hundreds of engagement, it showed Black Coffee's knack for keeping personal joys low-key yet magnetic, even as his empire expands.

See the TikTok below:

Comments capture the vibe

The TikTok exploded with real-talk reactions, blending hype and jabs. @nomsamodisane gushed:

"We are talking stylish and classy."

@mbasakazimbata added:

"Beautiful couple."

Sceptics chimed in too. @Sawu quipped:

"Black Coffee is tired of taking pictures."

@knems observed:

"No connection at all. [You can see] via body language."

From rumours to red carpets

Black Coffee and Gonzalez's romance first flickered into public view in 2023, sparked by safari snapshots from South Africa that had fans speculating. By 2025, the pair went official. Their bond has since woven into family fabric: Gonzalez has bonded with Black Coffee's mother and joined roller-skating outings with his daughter, signaling a serious step beyond casual dates.

In July, they marked Father's Day and a family birthday with loving posts featuring his kids, showcasing her seamless fit into his world. Despite Black Coffee's post-divorce stance against remarriage, Gonzalez's integration, which includes affectionate Milan anniversary recreations from 2019 to 2025, paints a picture of steady commitment.

The TikTok moment, with its poised poses and shared glances, feels like a natural evolution, especially after Gonzalez's recent tease of their joint wellness centre venture in Johannesburg.

Defending against the noise

Not all headlines have been harmonious. In May 2025, Black Coffee clapped back at X trolls labelling Gonzalez a "downgrade" from ex-wife Enhle Mbali, calling out the toxic trend of ex-comparisons in a fiery post.

Defending Gonzalez's merits as a licensed aesthetician and model while slamming superficial judgments, he wrote:

"This needs to stop."

The backlash echoed broader celeb couple scrutiny, but the DJ's response highlighted his protective streak, much like his plea in October for fans to stop sharing his children's images online amid divorce buzz. Gonzalez has handled the glare with grace, posting about jet-set perks like private flights to his gigs in Ibiza, Mykonos, and Rome.

DJ Black Coffee defended his family against online trolls.

Love lives with the lovebirds

Black Coffee and Gonzalez's relationship is receiving a lot of attention in recent days. As fans are given front row seats to the love fest, the couple seemingly knows just how to make it count. Recently, the couple was seen vibing to a trending sound.

Briefly News reported at the time that fans were impressed with Gonzalez's cultural blend.

