Tyla Charts, an X account dedicated to sharing updates on Tyla, shared a dance video clip of her dancing in an apparent celebration

The post featured the singer and two friends grooving in coordinated outfits

Comments came in celebrating the milestone while a few questioned her genre placement

Tyla's 'Chanel' hit 2 million TikTok videos in record time. Image: tyla

Source: Getty Images

Internationally acclaimed South African musician Tyla, was captured in a 15-second snippet posted on X. The video shows Tyla executing sharp hip sways and arm waves in a black-and-white houndstooth fringe top that exposed her midriff, paired with layered necklaces and purple eyeshadow.

Her friends flanked her and all three were syncing moves under soft lighting near a white door and air vent. The account, dedicated to tracking the Johannesburg-born artist's metrics since 2024, noted the feat as her quickest to 2 million TikTok videos, outpacing prior releases.

Chanel, the concept of which Tyla was accused of stealing, arrived with a music video, blending amapiano rhythms and pop hooks. The clip's spread aligned with TikTok's algorithm favouring dance challenges, where users recreated the routine in urban settings from Lagos to Los Angeles.

Watch the video below:

Replies mix hype and genre debates

Engagement built steadily, with @pnkthereup chiming in:

"Oh, Chanel the smash lead single you are."

@SophieDecault added:

"Let's go"

@Roman_DaSleeze reacted with:

"This is going OMG."

@RamdomNameby pointed to live show expectations amid Tyla's tour schedule, commenting:

"She must perform it."

Not all feedback stayed celebratory; @mitch_r1989 offered a light jab at the fashion irony in the video's styling, writing:

"The concept of wearing Balenciaga to dance to a song called Chanel."

Later replies veered into critique, with @LavaMarshm55813 stating:

"Yes, miss uppity mud hut is an African woman. But she doesn't make any real African music. Why do people keep labelling her as afro-beats or under African artists? LOL, she isn't bigger than the programme and she isn't making history by doing better than other African artists."

A follow-up from the same user added:

"What's up with these African artists benefitting from FBA culture, music, style, and fashion? No surprise here, considering [that] amapiano, kwaito, and afro-beats were heavily inspired and influenced by FBA culture and music. Like, what is pop-amapiano?"

Tyla's path from Johannesburg to global stages

The turning point in Tyla's career arrived with Water in July 2023. Water exploded after a water bottle dance challenge took off on TikTok. The song marked the first solo entry by a South African artist on the Billboard Hot 100 since Hugh Masekela's 1968 hit Grazing in the Grass, peaking at No. 67 and earning her a 2024 Grammy for Best African Music Performance.

Tyla's 'Water' catapulted her into stardom. Image: tyla

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's commentary lands her in international trouble

Tyla's newly gained super celebrity status means some things she says will be vetted by critics. This was evidenced by her Nigerian fanbase dragging her for crediting South Africa for a particular chant.

Briefly News reported at the time that the star became the subject of controversy in an online debate about South African pop culture.

Source: Briefly News