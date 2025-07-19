Tyla became the subject of controversy in an online debate about South African pop culture

The internationally renowned singer sat down for an interview, and she went into detail about one of her go-to chants when she's on stage

Tyla received more criticism from Nigerians who took issue with her claim that she was using a South African saying to hype up her fans

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tyla had a sit-down where she explained one of her methods for getting the crowd excited while performing. The musician has been using a popular chant that is often heard in South African clubs.

Tyla explained her go-to chant is South African and ruffled some feathers. Image: Dimitrios Kambouri

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's sit-down sparked a debate after people questioned the claims she made in a clip. Nigerians became involved after a Nigerian netizen insisted that Tyla was misleading fans about where her chant comes from.

Tyla has gotten into the habit of making her friends repeat the chant, "Tyla, we wanna party." The South African musician hyped up children at Nickelodeon's music award event using the chant. Recently, she also hosted a London event titled "We want a party". In a recent interview, Tyla explained that "we wanna party" in the cadence she uses is a South African staple that people have been using forever. She said it fits perfectly with her mixtape, as the chant is used to hype people up, just like her new music will.

A Nigerian user on X accused Tyla of being malicious or dense for saying "we wanna party is South African. The netizen pointed out that Nigerian musicians have used the same chant, including Rema and Ayra Starr. The poster concluded by saying that Tyla's claim that the chant was South African was weird.

Tyla compared to Nigeria's Ayra Starr

Tyla is no stranger to comparison, and many drew parallels between her and Arya Starr. Some people have defended Tayla against accusations that she is copying the Nigerian pop musician. Despite online speculation, Tyla has shown that she is on good terms with Ayra Starr. The pair had a night out together, and they went viral as fans raved about their beauty.

Tyla partied with Ayra Starr and Tems in Nigeria. Image: @remagirlfriend

Source: Twitter

Tyla sparks Nigeria vs South Africa discussions

Many people defended Tyla by trying to prove that "we want to party "is a South African chant. Watch Tyla talk about the chant and read people's comments below:

@dj_Chinjong said:

"Naah, that chant is predominantly South African. They've been using it for the longest."

@freeAfrica23 commented:

"I get why we lean to vernac, cos no one can claim "bamnandi bafana" "we wanna party" was part of South African culture since back in 2018, we just don't make noise about it."

@MichelleZozo wrote:

"It’s the fact that 'we wanna party' chant was a SA chant even before Tyla was born and Nigerians got introduced to it by Rema but are now calling her a liar 🤣🤣"

@hazelkotu commented:

"South Africans stand with Tyla in these difficult times."

@Makgxnagalx added:

"This is so funny 🤣🤣 who knew that one day we'd be fighting for our 'we wanna Party' chant with Nigerians. I'm sure if "why ninga lali emakhaya" was in English they'd want to claim it too."

@chigolarry argued:

"I started hearing that when Amapiano became mainstream sha so she might just be right. Ayra and Rema are not the first to use it."

Fans react to Tyla's family home

Briefly News previously reported that ever wondered what kind of house Tyla's family lives in? We finally got a closer look inside the superstar's not-so-humble abode.

With Tyla's career taking her to unimaginable heights, it was no surprise that the singer took her family on the ride with her to enjoy the joys of success.

While her parents appear to mostly be home in Johannesburg, her siblings enjoy the fast-paced life of international stardom, from travelling the world to attending the most sought-after parties and rubbing shoulders with the celebs.

Source: Briefly News