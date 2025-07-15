Tyla's new single, IS IT , has received a massive co-sign from the nation's female rugby squad

In the latest cool video, the South African women's rugby team used Tyla's new song in their video

Social media users have relayed their thoughts on Tyla and how she is going places and collecting wins

The SA Women's Rugby Team recognised Tyla's song 'IS IT' in a massive way. Image: Marleen Moise

Source: Getty Images

If there were ever a doubt about how big Tyla is, this might just prove it. The South African singer recently turned up the heat for the local women's rugby team

Ahead of their big game, the ladies used Tyla's new hit song to showcase their intimidating yet firm sideline.

X user @Zee_weh_ __ hailed Tyla as Mzansi's princess after she received this huge nod.

"Tyla is South Africa's princess for real. Our women's rugby national team, using IS IT as their song choice, is sooo," the user expressed.

One fan reacted: "This is so nice to see."

The single has currently received 3.5 million streams on Spotify, meaning the masses love it. On Apple Music, the song is also making a mark. @ChartsTyla reported, Tyla’s IS IT continues to perform steadily on Apple Music, charting in 28 countries with Top 100 placements in 22 of them. It also appears on iTunes charts across 6 countries currently."

Fans hail IS IT as new Water

Social media users have given the song its flowers, saying it is on the same league as her smash hit song, Water.

SA Women's Rugby team used Tyla's song 'IS IT' for their walkout. Image: Dia Dupisul

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of the reactions below:

@txovampire_ is amped:

"IS IT by tyla deserve to have a Water moment, I'm shacking my 4ss to this smash hit. She lowkey made the songs of the year with Biss and IS IT."

@Roman_DaSleeze questioned:

"Did someone say, SONG OF THE SUMMER???? "

@Halala said:

"Hala05054113 asked:

"Can’t she promote it on TV shows like Jimmy Fallon. We can not let this hit get away. Epic_Records, please send it to radio, NOW!!!!"

@MarkOfThaaBeast addressed the haters:

"Y'all are doing to Tyla what y'all did to Chloe, Normani, Tinashe, Ciara, and so many others. Y'all pick them apart until they're nothing and then run to make a tweet like "where are the Black pop stars?"

@chartstyla hailed:

"Tyla extends her records as the female African and South African act with most top 100 songs on the global Spotify charts."

Tyla's debut album breaks Spotify records

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla's debut album, TYLA, continues to make history after spending more than 50 weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart.

The album is set to resonate with a lot of people, as some gave her flowers for continuously breaking records and making history.

"Tyla’s 'TYLA' breaks the record for longest running album by a female African act in Billboard World Albums chart history (67 weeks). It surpasses 'Cesária' by the late Cesária Evora, which held the title for nearly 30 years."

