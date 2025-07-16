Trinidadian rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj is at it again with yet another artist

The Anaconda hitmaker seemed to have started beefing with the Grammy Award-winning SZA on social media

Many netizens online were appalled by this newly discovered beef between the two powerful industry ladies

Rapper Nicki Minaj ruffled SZA's feathers online. Image: Robyn Beck and Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, Nicki Minaj has started yet another beef with a fellow industry colleague. The Trinidadian rapper seemed to have ruffled SZA's feathers on social media with her recent tweets.

An online user @PopBase shared several tweets of the two stars going at each other on social media. Nicki Minaj and SZA exchanged some heated tweets, with Nicki posting a direct jab and SZA responding to shut it down. It looked like there was some tension between them, but nothing about the reason behind their conflict has been confirmed publicly, which has many of their fans appalled.

This beef began just days after the Anaconda hitmaker targeted Megan Thee Stallion again on social media.

See the posts below:

Netizens react to SZA and Nicki's new beef

Shortly after their ongoing tweets went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to this new beef. Here's what they had to say below:

@yasscorrset said:

"Nicki needs to take a lesson from Ariana and just delete Twitter. She’s ruining her image for real. Like what provoked this, i'm crying."

@GullahQueen843 wrote:

"Nicki is just mad Sza and Kendrick's tour has been selling like crazy. Just bitter and tired at this point."

@prioritiesaj commented:

"Nicki is mad her prime is over and she’s washed up and has to hate on others to stay relevant. It’s sad."

@LeeLovesBey replied:

"She's threatened by SZA’s success as always."

@Concrete_Josh responded:

"Mind you, SZA has outdone Nicki in every aspect of life— one of them is beefing on twt for money and the other has one of the best-selling R&B albums of all time…"

Nicki Minaj held up by Netherlands authorities

Meanwhile, the Trinidadian rapper started a beef with SZA. In May 2024, the Ganja Burn hitmaker was detained at the Netherlands Airport under suspicion of transporting recreational drugs. Nicki Minaj was live on Instagram when she got detained, and it caused an uproar on social media with #FreeNicki.

The rapper also tweeted about her ordeal, saying she was in a cell for 5-6 hours. Nicki was released and thanked her fans for being on her side. After Nicki Minaj's detainment, she was tweeting, and some passionate supporters showed up in Manchester to protest. Fans were delighted when Nicki Minaj was released.

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Jay-Z in latest remix

In more Nicki Minaj updates, Briefly News reported that the rapper fired shots at Jay-Z when she joined Lil Wayne on stage at the 2025 BET Awards to perform the remix of Banned From NO. Lil Wayne fans expected Nicki Minaj to be featured on Tha Carter VI, which dropped on streaming platforms on Friday, 6 June 2025.

While Nicki Minaj wasn’t featured on the album, she made up for it with her verse on the Banned From NO Remix. In a cadence that she popularised, Nicki Minaj delivered wordplay and lyrical jabs at Jay-Z, the NFL, and Shannon Sharpe, whom she shaded by referencing his scandal rapping, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharp(e).”

Source: Briefly News