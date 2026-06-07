Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana have been extremely warned ahead of their first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Africa go into the competition with no win in all their preparatory matches, with the last one being against Jamaica

The news about Bafana Bafana being warned ahead of the World Cup opener sparked mixed reactiosn from fans on social media

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South Africa played their last preparatory match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Jamaica on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

The match ended 1-1, with Lyle Foster scoring for South Africa and Dwayne Atkins replying for the Reggae Boyz in what was Bafana’s final closed-door warm-up before facing Mexico in the global football competition.

Hugo Broos and his team have been warned ahead of the mouthwatering clash on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Azteca Stadium. They will then face the Czech Republic and South Korea in the remaining group-stage fixtures.

Speid on Jamaica's draw against Bafana

Jamaica head coach Rudolph Speid believes Bafana Bafana did not fully commit to their international friendly on Saturday, while also cautioning Hugo Broos’ side about the intensity of Mexico’s pressing game.

The Belgian coach has already criticised his side’s display, insisting they must significantly improve after the showing against Jamaica. Speid, however, suggested there were reasons behind South Africa’s subdued approach.

“Regarding South Africa, it seemed to me they were holding something back, probably because players are trying to avoid injury and also aiming to make an impression on the coach,” Speid was quoted as saying on Safa.com. “They didn’t really push as hard as they might have.”

Bafana Bafana warned ahead of Mexico clash

Speid also warned that Bafana could face a hostile environment at the Azteca Stadium in their opener, expecting Mexico to start with very aggressive pressing in front of a massive home crowd.

“Against Mexico at the Azteca, you’re going to have about 123,000 passionate supporters there, I can tell you,” he added.

“They will likely come out very aggressively, pressing high up the pitch, particularly in the first half. That pressing will be intense early on, but it should naturally ease as the game progresses.”

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Speid's warning ahead of Bafana Bafana's clash against Mexico.

Surprise Lubisi said:

"The biggest test for Bafana Bafana is Mexico."

Karabo Tauyaborwa shared:

"One must understand that Mexico are coming at us, there are huge expectations on them, the media said so, home ground advantage, and so on, we are expecting pressure on us as Lindo said."

Asaah Loyilane commented:

"Based on our performance vs amaRasta hay, I give it to Mexico 🙆."

Mzansi Patriotic wrote:

"Mexicans are not extraordinary! we will not beat them , but also we will not be humiliated...will be a 2 :1 win for Mexico or 1: 0 results.... we might collect a very heavy score against South Korea."

Mzi Nxuba added:

"Mexico is like Magesi, we're not scared of them."

Bafana train under tight security in Mexico

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's World Cup preparations in Mexico have unfolded under heightened security as authorities ramp up safety measures ahead of the tournament.

Hugo Broos' squad began training in Pachuca with security personnel visible around the team's base camp and training venues. The precautions form part of a wider operation across Mexico, where authorities are preparing for the arrival of millions of visitors during the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News