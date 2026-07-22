Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed to release Portuguese midfielder Miguel Reisinho after a difficult first season at Chloorkop

Reisinho, 27, made just 12 appearances across all competitions before pushing for a move away from the club

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is now eyeing an Argentine midfielder from Sporting Lisbon as a replacement

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the departure of Portuguese central midfielder Miguel Reisinho following a single frustrating season at Chloorkop, with the club now turning its attention to a young Argentine replacement.

Reisinho, 27, failed to return for training after the off-season break, with reports indicating that the club had reached a mutual agreement to part ways. His absence from Sundowns' current pre-season camp in Austria further confirmed the split.

Reisinho's difficult time at Masandawana

The central midfielder arrived at Sundowns as a free agent in September 2025 after six seasons in Liga Portugal, most recently with Boavista FC. Expectations were high given that he had enjoyed consistent game time in his final two seasons with the Portuguese club.

However, his stint in Tshwane never gained momentum. Across all competitions, Reisinho managed just six Betway Premiership appearances, two cup outings and four CAF Champions League matches.

He scored once in the league and once on the continent as Sundowns claimed their first CAF Champions League title since 2016. Dissatisfied with his limited role, Reisinho requested an exit, and the club agreed to release him.

Sundowns eye Mateo Tanlongo from Sporting Lisbon

Coach Miguel Cardoso now faces the task of filling a gap in the Sundowns engine room. The challenge has been compounded by the passing of Jayden Adams, which further reduced the club's options in midfield.

Sundowns have identified 22-year-old Argentine Mateo Tanlongo as a priority transfer target. A former Argentina Under-20 international, Tanlongo has been registered with Sporting Lisbon since January 2023, though his time at the Portuguese giants has included loan spells at FC Copenhagen, Rio Ave FC and Cypriot club Pafos FC.

Reisinho's release creates an opening in Sundowns' foreign player quota, which the club is looking to fill with Tanlongo's signature. Whether a deal can be concluded before the start of the new season remains to be seen.

Source: Briefly News