Glody Lilepo: Kaizer Chiefs Accept Transfer Bids for Star Player From 2 Top Clubs
- Kaizer Chiefs accepted offers from two North African clubs for DR Congo winger Glody Lilepo, who has been keen to leave Naturena
- Five clubs from Libya and Morocco submitted bids for the 25-year-old, but only two met Chiefs' valuation of the Congolese international
- Lilepo, who scored 15 goals in 56 appearances for Amakhosi, is now expected to assess the personal terms on offer before deciding
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Kaizer Chiefs have accepted transfer bids from Al Ahli Benghazi and Raja Athletic Club for winger Glody Lilepo, placing the DR Congo international on the verge of an exit from Naturena.
The Soweto club received concrete offers from five North African clubs, including Al Nasr Benghazi, Asswehly SC and Wydad Athletic Club, all of which were rejected.
Only the Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi and Moroccan giants Raja, based in Casablanca, succeeded in meeting Chiefs' asking price for the 25-year-old.
Lilepo's personal situation drives transfer push
The winger, who joined Chiefs from French club Valenciennes in January 2025 for a reported fee of around R9 million, has found life in South Africa difficult to adjust to.
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His family was unable to relocate with him following his move to the Betway Premiership club. This situation sources say has played a central role in his decision to seek a transfer.
That personal difficulty, rather than any on-pitch failure, appears to have driven the desire to move on after an 18-month stay in Johannesburg.
Lilepo's record at Amakhosi
Despite his unsettled circumstances, Lilepo made a tangible contribution during his time at Chiefs, registering 15 goals and five assists across 56 appearances in all competitions. He was also part of the squad that claimed the Nedbank Cup, giving the club a major domestic trophy.
With transfer fees now agreed, negotiations have shifted to the financial and sporting packages each club is prepared to offer Lilepo directly. Salary structures, bonuses and each club's broader sporting ambitions are all expected to factor into his final decision.
Al Ahli Benghazi would take Lilepo into the Libyan Premier League, while Raja Athletic Club would offer him a place in one of the Continent's most storied clubs and a return to Moroccan football. Lilepo has previously played in both Europe and Africa before his move to South Africa.
A final decision on his next destination is anticipated in the coming days.
Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling Lilepo
Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling Lilepo during this summer transfer window.
The Congolese international has been one of the best players for the Glamour Boys since joining the club a few seasons ago.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.