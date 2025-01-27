Kaizer Chiefs Announce Signing of European-Based Striker, 2 Other Big Players Ahead of Soweto Derby
- Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of three players ahead of their mouthwatering clash with Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership
- The Glamour Boys signed a top striker based in Europe alongside two other big players to strengthen their squad before Soweto derby
- The Premier Soccer League giants also confirmed the departure of one of the players
Kaizer Chiefs have made significant moves ahead of the highly anticipated Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates this weekend as they announce three new signings.
The Glamour Boys confirmed the signing of a European-based striker along with two other key players to strengthen their squad this January.
Nasreddine Nabi has been calling for new signings, and he has had them delivered to him before their all-important clash with their city rivals in the Betway Premiership at the Orlando Stadium.
Kaizer Chiefs announce three new signings ahead of Pirates' clash
With the Derby just around the corner, Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of Glody Lilep from a European club, alongside long-term target Thabo Cele and Tashreeq Morris.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
