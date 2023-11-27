Meet Angus Young's wife, Ellen van Lochem: Everything about her

Angus McKinnon Young is an Australian musician, songwriter, and producer. He is best known as the co-founder and lead guitarist of the rock band AC/DC, which he formed with his brother Malcolm Young in 1973. Angus Young has been in the spotlight for many years, and many fans are seeking to know more about his personal life. For instance, who is Angus Young's wife?

Angus Young’s wife, Ellen van Lochem, garnered public recognition following his romantic relationship with the musician. Angus Young and Ellen have been married for over four decades. The couple currently reside in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Profile summary and bio of Ellen Van Lochem, Angus Young's wife

Full name Ellen van Lochem Gender Female Place of birth Netherlands Current residence Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Angus Young Famous as Angus Young's wife

How old is Ellen Young?

The celebrity wife’s age remains a misery since she has not disclosed her exact date and year of birth. What is Ellen Young’s nationality? She is a Dutch national of white ethnicity and was born in the Netherlands. Information concerning her parents, siblings, education, profession, and childhood background is not available to the public.

Ellen Young’s height

Ellen Young, Angus Young’s wife, stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. As per reports, she weighs approximately 183 pounds or 83 kilograms. She features blonde hair and blue eyes.

Angus Young and Ellen van Lochem’s relationship

Angus Young and Ellen first met in 1979 in the Dutch town of Arnhem. The pair dated for some time and eventually exchanged their wedding vows in 1980 in a private wedding ceremony. However, the two have since kept their marriage away from the public eye.

Angus and Ellen Young own homes in Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Before her marriage with Angus, Ellen was previously in a relationship with Bennie Jolink, a vocalist and lead singer of the Dutch band Normaal.

Who is Angus Young?

Angus McKinnon Young is an Australian musician, songwriter, and producer. He is famous for being the co-founder, lead guitarist, songwriter, and only remaining founding member of the hard rock band AC/DC.

He is recognised for his energetic stage performances, iconic schoolboy outfit, and blistering guitar solos, and his distinctive playing style and memorable riffs have made him a significant figure in rock music.

How old is Angus Young?

The renowned guitarist is 68 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 March 1955 in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, but he is originally from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Does Angus Young have children?

Although Ellen and Angus have been married for over 40 years, they have no children. The musician had also never fathered any kids before his marriage to Ellen.

How old was Malcolm Young when he died?

Malcolm Young is Angus Young’s elder brother. Malcolm succumbed to the effects of dementia on 18 November 2017 at the age of 64, at Lulworth House in Elizabeth Bay. His funeral was held at St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, on 28 November. Young's elder brother George died a few weeks before him, on 22 October 2017.

Who is AC/DC's lead singer?

Brian Johnson, an English singer and songwriter, has been the lead singer of the rock band AC/DC since 1980. Brian became the third lead singer of the Australian rock band after the death of Bon Scott.

Ellen van Lochem is a Dutch personality who came into the spotlight for being Angus Young’s wife. Her husband is a legendary musician, songwriter, and producer, primarily known as the co-founder and lead guitarist of the rock band AC/DC. Ellen and Angus have been married since 1980.

