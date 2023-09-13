All about Shirley Gooding: Age, height, marriage, career, profiles, net worth

Shirley Gooding became famous because of her son, Cuba Gooding Jr., an American actor, voice-over actor, and movie producer. She is also renowned as the wife of the late Cuba Gooding Sr, an iconic American musician of the soul and R&B band The Main Ingredient. Aside from her affiliation with big names in the entertainment industry, she is also famous in her own right. Who is this celebrity mum, and what does she do?

Shirley Gooding is a famous American singer from the 40s to 60s. She is a former member of The Sweetheart, a New York girl's music band. Her children followed in her footsteps and that of her husband. She now has award-winning actors, comedians, and musicians as her offspring, increasing people's interest in her.

Shirley Gooding's profile summary and bio

Who is Cuba Gooding's mother?

Though born with the full name Shirley Sullivan in New York, United States, Shirley Gooding's age is unknown because her date of birth has yet to be revealed. She holds American nationality and has African-American ancestry.

Shirley Gooding's height

The mother of Cuba stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall, approximately 170 centimetres. She weighs 132 pounds and 60 kilograms.

Shirley Gooding's career

Cuba Gooding Sr's wife was a famous singer. She was part of The Sweetheart, a girls' music group formed with Kim Lewis and Barbara Sullivan. They were a rhythm force in the music industry from 1940 to 1960. Some of their known songs were (He's My) Superman and Everybody I Know.

Shirley Gooding's marriage

The Jerry McGuire actor's mother was married twice to her husband Cuba Mark. He was a famous 70s musician and lead vocalist for the music trio group The Main Ingredient. His other bandmates were Tony "Panama" Silvester and Luther Simmons Jr.

Some of their hit songs were Everybody Plays the Fool, Spinning Around, and Just Don't Want to Be Lonely. He also joined Motown Records for a solo career.

Shirley and Cuba Sr met on Jackie Wilson's show Mr. Excitement, released in 1964. After dating for two years, they married in 1966 but divorced in 1974, reportedly because of financial issues.

They came back after many years and got hitched in 1995. The couple were together till Cuba Sr's death on 20 April 2017 at 72 years of age. In Woodland Hills, California, he was found deceased in his silver Jaguar.

Who are the Gooding brothers?

They are the sons of Shirley and Cuba Sr. Both share a passion for acting and entertainment.

How many Gooding brothers are there?

Shirley gave birth to three boys. She also has a girl. Here is a run-through of the Gooding siblings:

April Gooding

She is the only daughter and first child of Shirley. She is a famous actress and comedian born on 2 January 1967. She has some movie credits, including The Shield, released in 2002, and InAPPropriate Comedy, released in 2013.

Cuba Gooding Jr

Named after his father, Cuba is the second child and first son of his parents. He was born on 2 January 1968. He is an award-winning actor, martial artist, and movie director.

Some of his notable movies and television series are Gifted Hands, The Weapon Blue, Men of Honor, and Rat Race. He is the most famous member of his family, and Cuba Gooding Jr's awards include the Oscar Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Is Cuba Gooding married?

He was once married to Sara Kapfer, but they divorced in 2014. They married in 1994 and had three kids: Piper, Spencer, and actor Mason Gooding.

How much money is Cuba Gooding Jr worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $12 million. Aside from him, the other Goodings are also making a fortune. Omar Gooding's net worth is estimated at $1 million, while Tommy has a $300,000 net worth.

Omar Miles Gooding Sr

Omar is an actor, comedian, voice-over artist, and rapper. Famously known as Big O, he is the second son born on 19 October 1976 in Los Angeles, California. He has appeared in numerous TV series and movies like Grey's Anatomy, Saturday, BabersShop, and Nickelodeon's Wild & Crazy Kids.

Omar married Mia Vogel, and they have two kids: Omar Dari Jr. and Miles Christian. The actor has a son named Bradley outside his marriage.

Thomas Gooding

Thomas is his parents' last born and is nicknamed Tommy. He is a musician like his parents and was born on 3 June 1980. He accompanied his father anytime he was on tour.

Tommy is a composer, bassist, and producer at Goodbrown Music. He has worked with notable bands like GQ and Circular Time. He has also written and produced songs for artists like Dru Hill.

Besides singing, Tommy has dabbled into acting with notable appearances in films like Human Resources Rucks and The Clan Gunner. He married Seydurah Avecmoi, and the duo has a daughter, Tomara Elise. Tommy Gooding's pictures and videos of his singing are showcased on his unverified Instagram account @tgoodingbass.

Shirley Gooding was one of the most excellent female musicians from the 60s. She also upgraded her status by getting married to a celebrity. She is enjoying fame and wealth from her children, who turned out to be successful personalities in show business.

