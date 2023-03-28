Michael Norman's parents, ethnicity, wife, siblings, height, education, profiles

Michael Norman is an American sprinter with the world's best record in the indoor 400-metre race. He became a household name for defeating Justin Gaitlin in the semi-final heat of the 2016 Olympic Trials for the 200 metres category. His impeccable performance since then has had fans curious to know who Michael Norman's parents are and their role in his success.

Gold medalist Michael Norman during the Men's 400m Final at the 18th World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on 22nd July 2022. Photo: @Mustafa Yalcin

Source: Getty Images

As an award-winning sprinter consistently beating his records, fans have been curious to know him beyond his success. How did he nurture his talent? Go through Michael Norman's biography as it unpacks his life and how his family shaped who he is.

Michael Norman's profile summary and bio

Full name Michael Arthur Norman Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 3rd December 1997 Age 25 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 3rd December Zodiac sign Sagitarius Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Asian and African-American) Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 185 cm or 6'1" Weight 78 kg or 171 lbs Occupation American sprinter Employer Nike Sport Track and field Event Sprints Coaches Quincy Watts and Caryl Education University of South California Marital status Single Parents Michael Norman and Noube Saito Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

How old is Michael Norman?

He was born on 3rd December 1997 in San Diego, California, USA. As of March 2023, Michael Norman's age is 25 years.

Michael Norman's parents

Intricate details about Michael Norman Jr's father are still under the shade. According to records, Michael Norman Snr ran track during his active sports days. He was also an aircraft administration and maintenance management training instructor at CNATTU North Island. He was also instrumental in his son's career and often supported him.

Michael Norman's mother

Is Michael Norman's mother Japanese? His mother's name is Nobue Saito, and she hails from Japan. She is equally athletic and made a name as a sprinter during middle school, setting a 100-metre record. Nobue is not only a dotting mother but has also thrown her weight behind her son and played a significant role in her son's success.

Michael Norman's siblings

Michael Norman Jr is not the couple's only child. They have an elder daughter, Michelle Norman. Michelle was born on 29th May 1996, and like her parents and brother, she is also into sports.

Michelle debuted in competitive athletics while representing the University of Utah before landing a gig for the University of California. In her first year at the University of Utah, she gained recognition as the best athlete of the season in the triple jump. She also set impressive records in the 200-metre race, which prompted her promotion to the NCAA West Preliminary in her sophomore year, where she competed in the 4*100 relay.

Even though Michelle is quite famous as an athlete, she has never been caught in the spotlight.

What ethnicity is Michael Norman?

He is of mixed ethnicity. His mother is Japanese, while his father is African-American.

Michael of Team USA looks on before competing in the Men's 400m of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on 17th July 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: @Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Michael Norman's high school times

Arthur was a student at Vista Murrieta in Murrieta, California. During his junior year, he participated in the NFHS competition in a 400-metre race and set a record time of 45.19 seconds. The record is the fastest a US high school student has set while competing against others.

Norman produced another remarkable performance in the 4*400 metre relay, and his records in the 200 and 400-metre races made him eligible to participate in the United States Olympic Trials.

Michael Norman during the men's 400 meters during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on 28th May 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: @Soobum Im

Source: Getty Images

College career

After high school, Michael proceeded to the University of South California, where he is still nurturing his career as a sprinter. In March 2018, he set a new world best time of 44.52 seconds in a 400-metre race at the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships. He set a new record time of 43.61 seconds in the same category at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

With whom does Michael Norman train?

Mike competes professionally for Nike. He also still trains with his college coaches, Caryl Smith Gilbert and Quincy Watts.

How much does Michael Norman weigh?

He is 78 kg and is 6 foot 1 inch tall. He has an athletic body, thanks to his endless hours of training.

Track and field athlete Michael Norman poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympics shoot on 19th November 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Michael Norman's net worth

How much does Michael Norman make? He signed a professional deal with Nike, even though details about the partnership are not publicly available. As a result, his net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million.

It is a no-brainer that Michael Norman's parents played an integral role in his success and prominence as an award-winning athlete. Besides nurturing his talent, they have a history in athletics, proving he inherited the genes from them.

READ ALSO: Who is Veno Miller? The untold story of rapper Master P's son

Briefly.co.za compiled thrilling details about Veno Miller, popularly known as Master P's son. Veno Miller is an upcoming American model, actor and musician. What role has his father played in his success so far?

Master P is an American rapper famous for his reality series, Master P's Empire. Even though he grew up in poverty, the father of nine is committed to ensuring his kids have a better life. As a result, he has set himself apart as a respected business mogul and philanthropist.

Source: Briefly News