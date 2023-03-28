Michael Norman's parents, ethnicity, wife, siblings, height, education, profiles
Michael Norman is an American sprinter with the world's best record in the indoor 400-metre race. He became a household name for defeating Justin Gaitlin in the semi-final heat of the 2016 Olympic Trials for the 200 metres category. His impeccable performance since then has had fans curious to know who Michael Norman's parents are and their role in his success.
As an award-winning sprinter consistently beating his records, fans have been curious to know him beyond his success. How did he nurture his talent? Go through Michael Norman's biography as it unpacks his life and how his family shaped who he is.
Michael Norman's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Michael Arthur Norman Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3rd December 1997
|Age
|25 years (as of March 2023)
|Birthday
|3rd December
|Zodiac sign
|Sagitarius
|Place of birth
|San Diego, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed (Asian and African-American)
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|185 cm or 6'1"
|Weight
|78 kg or 171 lbs
|Occupation
|American sprinter
|Employer
|Nike
|Sport
|Track and field
|Event
|Sprints
|Coaches
|Quincy Watts and Caryl
|Education
|University of South California
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Michael Norman and Noube Saito
How old is Michael Norman?
He was born on 3rd December 1997 in San Diego, California, USA. As of March 2023, Michael Norman's age is 25 years.
Michael Norman's parents
Intricate details about Michael Norman Jr's father are still under the shade. According to records, Michael Norman Snr ran track during his active sports days. He was also an aircraft administration and maintenance management training instructor at CNATTU North Island. He was also instrumental in his son's career and often supported him.
Michael Norman's mother
Is Michael Norman's mother Japanese? His mother's name is Nobue Saito, and she hails from Japan. She is equally athletic and made a name as a sprinter during middle school, setting a 100-metre record. Nobue is not only a dotting mother but has also thrown her weight behind her son and played a significant role in her son's success.
Michael Norman's siblings
Michael Norman Jr is not the couple's only child. They have an elder daughter, Michelle Norman. Michelle was born on 29th May 1996, and like her parents and brother, she is also into sports.
Michelle debuted in competitive athletics while representing the University of Utah before landing a gig for the University of California. In her first year at the University of Utah, she gained recognition as the best athlete of the season in the triple jump. She also set impressive records in the 200-metre race, which prompted her promotion to the NCAA West Preliminary in her sophomore year, where she competed in the 4*100 relay.
Even though Michelle is quite famous as an athlete, she has never been caught in the spotlight.
What ethnicity is Michael Norman?
He is of mixed ethnicity. His mother is Japanese, while his father is African-American.
Michael Norman's high school times
Arthur was a student at Vista Murrieta in Murrieta, California. During his junior year, he participated in the NFHS competition in a 400-metre race and set a record time of 45.19 seconds. The record is the fastest a US high school student has set while competing against others.
Norman produced another remarkable performance in the 4*400 metre relay, and his records in the 200 and 400-metre races made him eligible to participate in the United States Olympic Trials.
College career
After high school, Michael proceeded to the University of South California, where he is still nurturing his career as a sprinter. In March 2018, he set a new world best time of 44.52 seconds in a 400-metre race at the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships. He set a new record time of 43.61 seconds in the same category at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
With whom does Michael Norman train?
Mike competes professionally for Nike. He also still trains with his college coaches, Caryl Smith Gilbert and Quincy Watts.
How much does Michael Norman weigh?
He is 78 kg and is 6 foot 1 inch tall. He has an athletic body, thanks to his endless hours of training.
Michael Norman's net worth
How much does Michael Norman make? He signed a professional deal with Nike, even though details about the partnership are not publicly available. As a result, his net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million.
It is a no-brainer that Michael Norman's parents played an integral role in his success and prominence as an award-winning athlete. Besides nurturing his talent, they have a history in athletics, proving he inherited the genes from them.
