South Africa's cheapest golf clubs and most expensive ones: Top 20 list

Golf is considered a notably rich's game, and there is a notion that there is more to it than playing the sport. It is believed that the rich meet over golf to discuss business; hence, there is a misconception that it is reserved for the super-rich. This list of South Africa's most expensive and cheapest golf clubs demystifies the notion.

Despite the social status related to the game, it is slowly gaining popularity among ordinary citizens. A majority are interested in knowing more about the rates for the cheapest golf clubs in South Africa. If you are interested in learning the game, go through this list.

Cheapest golf memberships in South Africa

Detailed below is a list of the cheapest online golf membership in South Africa.

1. Hillside Golf Course (starting fee: R55)

Hillside Golf Course is an attractive 9-hole course with a 60-bay driving range that gave the Florauna dumpsite a facelift. It is a lovely treat, offers the cheapest golf membership in Pretoria, and appeals to the youngest golf lovers. Therefore, you are not likely to meet competition playing on this course.

2. Services Golf Club (Starting fee: R185)

Services Golf Club in Gauteng is one of the cheapest golf courses in South Africa. For as low as R185, you can access 18 holes nestled in a serene rural setting lined with flowing bushes and trees. Services Golf Club also allows you to interact with beginners and competent players.

3. Akasia Country Club (Starting fee: R195)

Akasia Country Club is the cheapest golf course in Pretoria. A starting fee of R195 earns you access to the 18-hole bushveld golfing experience in a beautiful serene environment and a heartwarming golfing experience; value for money.

4. Waterkloof Golf Course (Starting fee: R200)

Gauteng is considered one of the most expensive provinces, although the Waterkloof Golf Course provides one of the best golf membership deals. For R200, you can access 18 holes at the golf course and have the chance to socialize with beginners and competent players at the lush green location of the golf course.

5. Zwartkop Country Club (Starting fee: R240)

How can I get into golf cheaply? For a starting fee of R240, Zwartkop Country Club is one of the cheapest golf courses in Gauteng. The fee provides access to 18 golf holes and the chance to play against intermediate-level players. The rural and nearly wild graced with trees along the fairway elevate the grace of the location.

6. Huddle Park Golf Club (Starting fee: R340)

Huddle Park Golf Club offers the cheapest golf membership in Johannesburg, yet it has a picturesque meticulously-groomed course in the heart of the city of gold. Situated in Linksfield, it became a historic and nostalgic piece of magic that rose from the ashes in November 2013. A R340 membership allows you to mingle with intermediate to expert golf players.

7. Randpark Club (Starting fee: R350)

Randpark Club is one of Gauteng's most popular and affordable golf courses. It has two of the best-manicured courses, the Bushwillow and the Firethorn, offering an unforgettable experience. A R350 earns you access to 36 golf holes and the chance to meet new people learning the game and seasoned golf players.

8. Wingate Park Country Club (Starting fee: R360)

Wingate Park Country Club in Pretoria is the perfect setting for your regular golf game since it lets you play for as low as R360. The fee provides access to 18 holes in its rural setting lined with trees and a magnificent water obstacle.

9. Wild Coast Sun Country Club (Starting fee: R430)

The Wild Coast Sun Country Club in the Eastern Cape has an 18-hole championship golf course and is a part of the South African PGA circuit. It is graced with maintained fairways and greens, and the course marries beautifully with the region's topography. The course's membership is R430, value for your money!

10. Metropolitan Golf Club (Starting fee: R430)

Metropolitan Golf Club one of the cheapest golf courses in Cape Town and one of the country's premiere golf courses. It has remained the jewel of central Cape Town. It has 18 holes enveloped in separate tees, together with nine beautiful fairways and 14 world class greens. For as low as R430, you can interact with players, access facilities like the golf shop, bar and halfway shop.

11. Pretoria Country Club (Starting fee: R500)

Pretoria Country Club is one of the most affordable golf courses, yet it ranks among the top golfing experiences in South Africa. It is nestled against a backdrop of lush fairways graced with mature trees in the leafy Waterkloof region. A R500 golfing fee is enough to expose you to advanced-level players and avid golf lovers. It comprises 18 holes, and the location is an upgrade from most of the cheaper golf courses in South Africa.

12. Glendower Golf Club (Starting fee: R600)

Set in Gauteng, Glendower Golf Club is one of the relatively affordable courses in South Africa. It is exquisitely designed and is ranked 6th in the country. It is big enough to host 8 South African Open Championships, and a R600 fee allows you to interact with proficient golfers.

The most expensive golf course in South Africa

On the other end of the spectrum, we have rounded up the most expensive golf courses in South Africa. Most of them are exclusive, and membership to these top clubs is mainly via strict invitation graced by hefty membership fees. While most facilities are oriented towards golf, most are innovating and spending millions on fitness facilities like gyms, spas and boutique yoga studios.

1. Leopard Creek

Leopard Creek is one of the most expensive golf courses in South Africa, and membership is by invitation only. According to the facility's management, you must have a share in one of the estates to qualify for consideration.

2. River Club

What are the oldest golf clubs in South Africa? Established in 1911, River Club is one of the oldest golf courses in South Africa, and the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, is among its distinguished members. As one of the most prestigious golf courses in the country, new membership is also by invitation, and a prospectus member has to be nominated to join the club. Annual membership costs R400,000.

3. The Links

The Links ranks as the best and most prestigious golf course in South Africa. It has hosted global figures like Ernie Els, Branden Grace Justin Rose, John Bland and Retief Goosen. The facility limits its membership to only 100 people, and members fork out R1.2 million for an annual membership.

4. Bryanston Country Club

Opened by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1951, Bryanston Country Club is an 18-hole golf course that facilitates swimming, yoga and hiking activities. It is open to new members; full membership runs up to R25,000, while social membership costs R13,000 monthly.

5. Gary Player Country Club

Gary Player Country Club is home to the annual Nedbank Golf Challenge. It has an 18-hole golf course and other facilities such as a spa and gym. Since it is a resort, there are no memberships even though guests part with as much as R900 for the green fees and pay to use the other facilities the Gary Player Country Club offers.

6. Irene Country Club

Irene Country Club is an 18-hole course often considered one of the oldest country clubs in South Africa. Apart from golfing, it offers tennis, squash and cricket, and the club's annual membership is R11,390 per person.

7. Durban Country Club

The Golf Magazine USA rated Durban Country Club among the top 100 Golf courses in the World. It is also among the top 5 golf courses in South Africa, and its membership costs up to R12,000 per member.

8. Pecanwood Country Club

Set in the lush banks of the Hartbeespoort Dam, Pecanwood Country Club is one of Jack Nicklaus' five signature courses in South Africa, crafted to test your skills. Its carefully crafted water features marry beautifully with the scenic mountain surrounds to create an enjoyable five-star golfing experience. Membership for the Pecanwood Country Club is approximately R2,600.

Interest in exploring new sports is growing by the day, and facilities are responding by reducing their membership fees, as highlighted in this list of South Africa's cheapest golf courses. Since the country is notable for its established status as a golfing nation, there is room for its profile to rise even further as interest in the game grows.

