Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small and Ofentse Pitse added another show after the first one sold out within five hours

Red Bull shared a media statement with Briefly News stating that another show has been added

The second show will take place on Sunday, 9 June 2024, at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City

Kabza De Small and Ofenste Pitse add another show. Image: @kabelomotha, @ofentsepitse

Source: Instagram

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the South African Amapiano pioneer's highly anticipated upcoming orchestra show, which sold out five hours after the star shared the promo video on his Instagram page.

Kabza De Small and Ofentse Pitse add 2nd show

Social media has been abuzz since the announcement of Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small With Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra hit the streets of the internet.

Recently, the show was announced that it had been sold out within five hours. Red Bull shared a media statement with Briefly News about them adding a second show, which will take place on Sunday, 9 June 2024, at the Lyric Theatre in Golf Reef City.

The statement reads:

"Following an unprecedented event sell out on the first day of release, a second show for the highly anticipated Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra event has been added!

"Scheduled to take place at the iconic Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City in Johannesburg on June 8, 2024, this ground-breaking fusion of modern Amapiano rhythms with classical orchestration promises an unforgettable musical experience. Due to overwhelming demand and the extraordinary support from fans, a second show has been added for June 9, 2024."

Kabza De Small also posted about the second show on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Mzansi you asked, we heard you. We’re excited to let you guys know that there will be one more night of Red Bull Symphonic: Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra."

See the post below:

Source: Briefly News