Lebo Keswa threw shade at Nota Baloyi during their podcast interview. Images: Lebo_PulumoM, lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Haibo, not Lebo Keswa dragging Nota Baloyi on her new podcast!

Lebo Keswa trolls Nota Baloyi

Coming from officially launching her podcast, Lebo Keswa recently welcomed a guest to her show, and they had an interesting conversation.

The outspoken businesswoman invited Nota Baloyi to the podcast, and contrary to what fans would assume was a loud conversation on both ends, it was Lebo who stole the show and turned Nota into a quiet church mouse.

Twitter (X) user Zweli_Thixo shared a clip from the conversation where Lebo brought up her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene's alleged cheating. She said it would have been better if she cheated with Nota instead of a Nigerian man:

"It would have been better if she hooked up with you [Nota] because even if you guys are rapists, your manhood is small; now imagine a Nigerian! What am I going to do with my fingers?"

What's important to note is Lebo constantly referring to Nota as an offender, highlighting his recent assault case:

Mzansi reacts to Lebo Keswa's comments

Netizens are in stitches and can't believe that someone managed to keep Nota quiet:

meaghandmacc was in stitches:

"This is why she’s my fighter. Starts a podcast to interview herself and vent about Latoya."

FlowVersatile was hysterical:

"She told Nota in his face that he has a small D!"

KimathiKim01 posted:

"For once, Nota is flabbergasted, he has no words."

Meanwhile, others have grown tired of Lebo's rants:

ntlok6 cautioned:

"It's enough now. She might end up saying things she didn't mean and get into trouble."

Eerah_ZA said:

"Get this woman off the internet, please!"

TwaRSA26 wrote:

"Two weirdos in one interview."

Mzansi pleads with Letoya Makhene over Lebo Keswa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared netizens' pleas to Letoya Makhene after another one of Lebo Keswa's videos.

Mzansi pleaded with the singer to reverse the alleged spell she put on Lebo, saying they were tired of her rants.

Source: Briefly News