Lebo Keswa accused her ex-wife Letoya Makhene of using drugs and sleeping with a Nigerian man in exchange for them, sparking social media reactions

The ongoing drama between the former couple, who filed for divorce months ago, has been trending due to Keswa's repeated allegations

Fans are increasingly frustrated with Keswa's public rants, labelling her as a bitter ex

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lebo Keswa is not stopping with her rants about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. Keswa has been making damning allegations about the former Generations star. Her recent video received mixed reactions from fans.

Lebo Keswa has accused Letoya Makhene of sleeping with a Nigerian man for drugs. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Lebo Keswa makes damning allegations about Letoya

Yho! The drama between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene is getting hotter every week. After filing for divorce months ago, the former "IT" couple has been charting social media trends.

Lebo Keswa has made it her mission to air Letoya's dirty laundry on social media. The media personality accused the actress and singer of being a fake sangoma. In a recent video shared on X by MDN News, Lebo alleged that the former Generations star slept with a Nigerian man in a toilet to get free drugs. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Letoya Makhene allegedly slept with a Nigerian man in exchange for drugs, as claimed by her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa."

What you need to know about Letoya and Lebo

Fans react to Lebo Keswa's fresh accusations

Social media users are tired of Lebo Keswa's rants about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. Many accused her of being a bitter ex who failed to accept the divorce.

@XtraPolitics said:

"Partners like this must always be avoided at all costs. Talking about underwears etc. What happened in Sodom & Gomora stays there."

@HSHRAW commented:

"Letoya couldn't resist a D. 🤣🤣 men are the prize."

@Am_Blujay_ added:

"She is so bitter I know her from Krugersdorp even before letoya, she was scammed by a nurse..she is so unfortunate when it comes to love😭😭😭"

@hlubizer noted:

"Same-sex relationships have the same drama as relationships between male and female."

Letoya Makhene accused of being bogus sangoma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene is topping social media trends, but alas, it's not for the right reasons, as netizens questioned her sangoma credentials.

Following her messy and very public divorce from her ex-wife, Lebohang Keswa, Letoya Makhene is the talk of the social media streets, and it's not over her musical comeback.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News