The former Generations actress Letoya Makhene's wife, Lebohang Keswa, has officially filed for divorce

The media statement of Lebo confirming that she is divorcing Makhene was shared on social media by gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their opinions regarding the couple's matter

Former ‘Generations’ star Letoya and her wife lebo called it quits. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The news of the seasoned actress Letoya Makhene and her partner Lebohang Keswa has been flooding social media streets.

Lebohang Keswa officially files for divorce

Social media has been buzzing after Lebohang Keswa announced that she and the former Generations actress Letoya Makhene are parting ways after being married for four years.

Recently, Lebohang, who has accused his wife, Letoya, of abuse, has confirmed that she has filed for divorce. A statement was released regarding her divorce, and the gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted it on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Lebo Keswa officially files for divorce after being physically assaulted by her wife Latoya Makhene. Lebo Keswa describes her relationship with Latoya Makhene as toxic and states that they are differences are irreconcilable leading to the decision to file for divorce."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news

Many netizens reacted to Keswa filing a divorce. See some of the comments below:

@NoseTheCapital wrote:

"Seems like most gay marriages are abusive."

@option_bad said:

"Kancane kancane kuyavela whose toxic between men and women in relationships!"

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Imagine being abused and assaulted by both genders..."

@bchinyakata commented:

"I thought men were the problem."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga mentioned:

"She had enough of the Gender based violence."

@codeofV responded:

"Lol this gender is a problem shem."

Letoya bagged a new role on a Netflix series

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Letoya bagged a new role on Netflix's series Home Wrecker.

The actress shared her news on social media and shed light on the character and why she enjoys portraying her. She also spoke about how challenging it was to shoot the series during COVID-19 restrictions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News