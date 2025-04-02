A man took his girlfriend on a trip to his ex's home in a prank that had South Africans laughing

The pair have tons of videos together showing what they get up to as a couple, including fun challenges and dances

South Africans laughed and respected the lady's patience while many talked about what they would have done

A gent decided to prank his bae by taking her on a fake trip to his ex's home, leaving SA entertained. Image: leeandberry

A man pulled a prank on his girlfriend by taking her on a fake trip to her ex's home, and the interaction amused South Africans. People in the comments were impressed by how calm the lady was and adored the bond the pair had. The dude did the prank as an April Fools' joke.

Through thick and thin

The clip TikTokkers leeandberry shared starts with the man driving the car and parking it by his "ex's" place so that he could fetch his jacket. The lady then gets upset and starts arguing with the man, asking him why they had to come and fetch the jacket. The lady wanted to know more about the situation and tried her best to contain her anger.

See the interaction below:

Many joyful moments

The couple has tons of content on their TikTok channel. Their top two pinned videos have accumulated millions of views and show how sweet the pair are. Many of the clips posted show the strong connection they have and how healthy the relationship is. Their most viewed video is another prank based on the couple's first anniversary.

The couple has shared many lovey-dovey moments with their audience. Image: Alina Rudya/ Bell Collective

Other videos on the channel show how the two love taking care of each other, sharing deep kisses and hugs. One video shows the dude putting some face cream on his girlfriend's face, and another shows the gent fixing her hair.

South Africans loved the interaction, and many shared what they would do in such a situation.

Read the comments below:

Yamo🧜🏿‍♀️ said:

"I’d bring this up in every argument, even after he said he was joking 😭✋🏾"

213/300 mentioned:

"Keep that girl broskie, she’s patient and able to hold a conversation during confusion, just to get facts properly."

Suprise commented:

"You have a wonderful lady bra. Take good care of her. The way she talks to you... She's angry but no insults, very respectful."

kwanele shared:

"The time she was reaching into her pocket, I thought she was taking out a knife 😂"

Sharon Keneilwe posted:

"For a moment there, I thought she was pulling out a knife or a gun 😂😂😂 In her pocket 😁🤦🏾‍♀️"

GINO said:

"She is laughing first before responding? 😭 Yohhh 🕊️ To you mfethu."

Mr Bill mentioned:

"Bro, that woman respects you my G, this is how a matured woman address a man when she is angry 🤞"

