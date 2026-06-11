A proposed Employment Services Amendment Bill could impose R100,000 fines on employers who hire undocumented foreign domestic workers

The legislation would apply to private households, with repeat offenders facing penalties of up to R1 million and possible criminal charges

Migration experts say many foreign domestic workers are legally employed and argue that migrants are not broadly displacing South Africans from jobs

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South Africans who employ undocumented foreign domestic workers could face fines of up to R100,000 under proposed new laws aimed at tightening enforcement against illegal employment. The Employment Services Amendment Bill was gazetted on 26 May 2026 after receiving Cabinet approval for introduction to Parliament. The proposed legislation forms part of the government's broader efforts to tackle illegal immigration and ensure that employers comply with labour and immigration laws.

South African maid looking out the window at Klasserie Game Lodge. Image: Menka Belgal

Source: Getty Images

If passed into law, the bill would apply to all employers, including private households. Homeowners who employ foreign domestic workers without valid documentation or legal authorisation to work in South Africa could face a R100,000 fine for each undocumented worker for a first offence.

The penalties become significantly harsher for repeat offenders. A second offence committed within three years could result in a fine of R200,000 per undocumented worker, while multiple or ongoing violations could attract penalties of up to R1 million. In certain cases, employers could also face criminal charges and possible imprisonment under existing immigration legislation.

Exemption permit holders legally work until May 2027

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently said the proposed changes would help close loopholes in current laws and prioritise employment opportunities for South African citizens. Under the proposed framework, employers would be required to verify that foreign domestic workers possess valid passports, visas or permits that legally allow them to work in South Africa.

However, migration experts have urged employers and the public not to assume that all foreign domestic workers are undocumented. Speaking to CapeTalk, Professor Jo Vearey said many foreign nationals living and working in South Africa are legally documented. She noted that holders of Zimbabwean and Lesotho exemption permits remain legally entitled to work in the country until May 2027.

roposed framework requires strict passport visa verification

Vearey also argued that domestic workers, regardless of nationality, often face broader challenges such as poor working conditions, low pay and a lack of formal employment contracts. According to the academic, available research does not support claims that foreign nationals are broadly displacing South African workers from the labour market. Instead, she said many migrants accept difficult working conditions while seeking better opportunities.

She added that employers have a responsibility to assist foreign workers in ensuring their documentation remains valid and compliant with South African law. The proposed legislation is expected to be debated in Parliament, where lawmakers will determine whether the stricter penalties become law.

Domestic worker having tea and talking on the phone when madam is not home. Image: Heidijpix

Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories about domestic workers

Stats SA data revealed that domestic worker jobs in South Africa declined during the first quarter of 2026 as unemployment continued rising across the country.

Gauteng content creator Jayden Crosson took his domestic worker, Johanna, for her very first ride in his BMW M4, and South Africa fell apart in the comments.

A homeowner was left stunned after finding her laundry laid out across the grass because the washing line was full.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News