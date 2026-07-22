A toddler dressed in a Springboks jersey was filmed singing the South African national anthem at home, covering all four languages

The little girl placed her hand on her chest throughout the performance and ended with a passionate 'Go Bokke'

South Africans online could not get enough of the clip, with some already predicting a future on the big stage for her

A tiny Springboks fan in full jersey gear has left South Africans completely smitten after singing the national anthem at home. Image: Ciska Etzebeth

Source: Facebook

A tiny Springboks supporter has left South Africa absolutely smitten. The little girl, dressed in her Springboks jersey, was filmed at home on 15 July 2026 delivering a performance that stopped people mid-scroll. The video, shared by Facebook user @Ciska Etzebeth, shows the toddler singing *Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika* with remarkable confidence.

A little girl with a big voice

She moved through all four languages of the anthem without missing a beat, one small hand pressed firmly to her chest the entire time. When the last note faded, she did not hold back: "Go Bokke!" she announced, loud and proud. What made the clip so irresistible was not just the cuteness, but the genuine pride behind it. The little one clearly knew what she was singing and felt every word of it. For many South Africans watching, it was the kind of moment that reminds them what the anthem is really about.

Watch the little Springboks fan sing the national anthem in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi falls in love with the little Bokke fan

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of viewers who filled the comments with warmth. South Africans had this to say in the comments on @Ciska Etzebeth's post:

User @Anthea Smit Etzebeth said:

"You're the one who's the one! The smartest girl I know 🤗."

User @Glenda Lee Williams Kirton wrote:

"Oh my gosh. She is adorable!"

User @Courtney Mostert shared:

"The cutest thing I've ever seen today."

User @Cecelia Etzebeth Drury added:

"Oh my mother, she is too cute 🥰. And she sings with pride and full chest 💓."

User @Nicole Conradie joked:

"Give Rassie a call 😁❤️."

User @Adelle Bonthuys predicted:

"One day she will also sing the national anthem before a game. She may, though ❤️."

3 Briefly news articles about Springboks

Klipdrift brand is inviting rugby lovers across the country to find their “Bok doubles”, everyday South Africans who happen to look like their favourite Springbok heroes.

A local father shared a sweet video of his young daughter coaching the Springboks from the couch during a live match, touching the hearts of many rugby lovers.

Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to his best friend Eben Etzebeth, whom he said had supported him throughout his rugby career.

Source: Briefly News