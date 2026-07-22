A teenage high school learner met President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2026 Mandela Day Walk and Run in Johannesburg

The learner told Ramaphosa he planned to study political science and law before making a bold declaration

South Africans online were amused by the teenager's fearlessness and praised the encounter as a sign of a confident generation

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A high school learner met President Cyril Ramaphosa during the annual Mandela Day Walk and Run. Image: mr_shimmy

Source: Twitter

A Johannesburg teenager stole the spotlight at the 2026 Mandela Day Walk and Run on 19 July 2026, leaving South Africans in stitches after a bold exchange with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The young learner approached the president during the commemorative walk, asking for a photo together. Ramaphosa obliged and asked the teen what he did. The learner explained he was still in school but had his sights set on studying political science and law.

A generation with no fear

Then came the moment that caught everyone off guard. Without missing a beat, the teenager looked the president in the eye and told him he was coming for his position. The president's reaction and the teen's sheer confidence were reshared on X by user @mr_shimmy on 20 July 2026. What resonated with many viewers was not just the humour of the moment, but what it represented. South Africans noted that young people born around the year 2000 have some boldness that sets them apart.

Watch the teen tell Ramaphosa he's coming for his position in the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the bold teenager

The teenager's declaration may have been said with a grin, but for many South Africans watching, it felt like a glimpse of a generation ready to step up.

User @Dzungie007 wrote:

"You can't have so much freedom in your country and expect outsiders not to hate. We are a great nation."

User @mr_shimmy added:

"In other African countries, the president is only seen at rallies 🤣."

User @@Krack251

"The look, lol."

User @Mthombeni_Fikeh said:

"We will definitely vote for you, ntwana [my boy]. Ama2ks have confidence, bandla [though] 🤡😂."

User @simplytee23 reacted:

"😭 We are built different."

3 Briefly News articles about Cyril Ramaphosa with kids

Source: Briefly News