A 25-year-old Eastern Cape man visited his grandfather's unfinished dream house while still dressed in his graduation gown

The young graduate built the home in Engcobo to honour his late grandfather, calling out to him to witness what he had done

South Africans flooded the comments with emotional reactions, moved by the young man's dedication to his family

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The picture on the right showed the house that's still in progress. Image: @meneer_mapela

Source: TikTok

A 25-year-old from Engcobo in the Chris Hani District of the Eastern Cape honoured his late grandfather in the most powerful way possible. Still dressed in his graduation regalia, he walked through the doors of a house he had built in his grandfather's memory.

TikToker @meneer_mapela posted the video on 19 July 2026. In it, he called out to his grandfather to rise and witness what had been done for him, then walked viewers through the home, which was still under construction at the time of filming. The combination of the graduation gown and the unfinished walls said everything without needing many words. He had studied, graduated and come home to build.

A grandson's promise fulfilled in Engcobo

The Eastern Cape has long carried stories of young people leaving home in search of opportunity, but this was a story of one young man returning with something to show. The house in Engcobo stands as proof of what he went away to do, and the graduation gown he wore while walking through it connected both achievements in a single moment.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the emotional tribute

South Africans in the comments could not hold back their emotions and congratulated user @meneer_mapela:

ZITA said:

"I'm sharing tears of joy with you mnge. I know the feeling... It's possible. Izobangath kudaaaaaala ndikuxelele. Happy for you son of the soil."

Bongiwe Indlovukazi said:

"Makhulu bheka umntwana wakho is doing wonders here on earth. You touch my heart."

Phumla Kilibana asked:

"Why am I chopping the onion kngk?"

Candice Amber Bester said:

"I'm in tears, I'm super proud of you and all your achievements... to many more dear."

Kazi said:

"Why ukhwaza nge small letters? This is HUGE marn."

3 Other Briefly News stories about building houses

A woman from KwaMhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal is building a full house using only trash and old bottles.

A mother of three shared a day in her life, giving people a look inside the beautiful modern home she says she built using grant money.

A South African man used precast concrete panels, known locally as stop-nonsense, to build his mother a spacious and dignified multi-room home.

Source: Briefly News