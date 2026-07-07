A woman from KwaMhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal is building a full house using only trash and old bottles

She shared the progress of her unusual project in a TikTok video posted on 2 July 2026

South Africans praised her creativity online, though some asked how the home copes during winter months

The progress of the structure. Images: Zuluonearth Ecovillage

Source: TikTok

A woman from KwaMhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal is building what she calls the first house made entirely from trash. She shared her progress in a TikTok video, and Mzansi took notice immediately.

The woman, known online as Zuluonearth Ecovillage, posted the clip on 2 July 2026. She used old plastic and glass bottles packed with soil, mixed with mud and cement, to raise sturdy walls.

Ecobricks form the walls

The bottles are stuffed with sand or soil and stacked inside wooden frames, a method often called ecobricking. Builders then plaster the bottles with mud, leaving the glass exposed to form patterns.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, she worked together with a man plastering a wall filled with green and clear bottles arranged into flower-like designs. The structure already had a roof made from reeds and other natural materials. Hashtags on the post read #ecobrick, pointing to the exact building method used.

This is not the first time South Africans have watched a home rise from rubbish. A University of Cape Town student built a three-bedroom house from soil and waste materials in Ennerdale. That project also aimed to ease housing shortages using cheap, sustainable materials instead of bricks and cement.

The KZN woman's video drew mixed reactions from viewers online. Some worried the home would get too cold during winter, given its unconventional walls made from bottles and mud. Others questioned why slow government housing delivery pushes residents toward such creative solutions in the first place.

Many more praised the woman’s effort, with one commenter calling her a hero for her hustle and determination. Another said the clip sparked a conversation with her seven-year-old son about recycling at home.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Things made from recycled materials

A man showed people a special outfit that he made from recyclable materials.

Two sisters, Kedibone Tsiloane and Kekeletso Tsiloane, 35 and 31 years old, have built a business using recycled materials.

A South African man named Kamvelihle Kondlo, who lives in Germany, shared that recycling a few plastic bottles allowed him to buy himself a few grocery items.

Source: Briefly News