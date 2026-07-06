Rachel Kolisi shared sweet family photos from a coastal getaway with her kids and her brother Joel Smith

The trip included beach days, sunbathing and dreamy sunset views over the water at a popular Eastern Cape spot

Fans shared their love, with many saying she looked radiant and happier than ever

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Rachel Kolisi on the left and an amazing sunset view on the right. Images: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi treated her followers to a beautiful glimpse into her family getaway, sharing a string of photos from a trip to St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape. She posted the pictures on Instagram on 5 July 2026, alongside a short and sweet message to the coastal town:

"Thank you, St Francis 🥹♥️"

The photos show Rachel enjoying quality time with her kids and her brother, Joel Smith, who is known as the brother-in-law of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Some snaps capture the family bundled up in warm clothing on the beach, while others show them soaking up the sun, playing ball, and taking in a stunning sunset over the water.

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A few shots also showed boats docked at the harbour, giving a proper feel for the town's laid-back coastal charm.

Why St Francis Bay is such a popular getaway spot

St Francis Bay is known for its whitewashed, thatch-roof homes and its famous canal network, which is perfect for a relaxing boat cruise at sunset.

The town also draws surfers from around the world thanks to its legendary wave, Bruce's Beauties, while golf lovers can tee off at the highly rated St Francis Links.

For those who prefer to stay closer to the water, Port St Francis offers fresh seafood and a front-row seat to the local fishing boats coming in from a day at sea.

A meaningful moment for Rachel

The getaway comes at a time when many of Rachel's followers have been rooting for her, following a season of big life changes.

Her fans were quick to notice just how happy and at ease she looked throughout the trip, with plenty of comments picking up on her glow.

See her Instagram post here.

Mzansi showers Rachel with love

The comments on her Instagram page were filled with warmth and support:

@cocodafonseca said:

"Love you for so many reasons, and you using this song has become another one. What a tune. 😍😬. Joy looks good on you. ❤️❤️"

@ilkekrog38 said:

"You're glowing, Rach ❤️"

@nosiphiwemachaba wrote:

"That's the best hidden gem ever 🙌"

@yolls.smith shared:

"Thank you for signing my book on Saturday even though there was a queue. Keep being you! You are enough ❤️"

@i_am_rayvonne said:

"Healing looks good on you, queen. God will restore to you double what you lost ❤️"

@dandelion_d0101 wrote:

"Live your life, enjoy every second. You are such an inspiration to so many ❤️"

Rachel Kolisi is driving on a long stretch of road. Images: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

More on Rachel Kolisi's latest updates

Briefly News recently reported on Rachel throwing her support behind a Miss South Africa hopeful just days before an important announcement.

recently reported on Rachel throwing her support behind a Miss South Africa hopeful just days before an important announcement. She also shared her thoughts on an emotional scene involving Zimbabweans preparing to return home, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Rachel opened up about the real reason behind a major decision involving the foundation she once co-founded, and her explanation surprised many.

Source: Briefly News