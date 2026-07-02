A content creator brought peak drama to a minibus taxi with a hilarious food stunt

The video spotlighted a popular fast-food brand that quietly grew from one tiny spot into a massive nationwide franchise

Mzansi completely lost it over the video as they were obsessed with a certain someone in the background

A young man ate Honcho's in a taxi and trolled passengers. Image: @klaas_cap

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator left his fellow taxi passengers completely bewildered after pulling off a dramatic stunt during a recent commute. Mzansi zoned in on the passengers reactions.

In an Instagram video posted on 01 July 2026, popular digital creator @klaas_cap, whose content centres around filming himself eating inside local minibus taxis, shared his latest prank. This time, he sat down with a meal from Honchos. But before taking his first bite, he hilariously trolled the unsuspecting commuters around him by declaring:

"I used to be a nobody, but now He has prepared a table for me in front of my enemies."

The story of Honchos begins with Imthiaz Ebrahim. Image: @honchos_za

Source: Instagram

The story of Honchos Chicken

Honchos Chicken is a popular South African fast-food chain started by Imthiaz Ebrahim in Pietermaritzburg. Before creating the brand, Ebrahim was a serial entrepreneur who worked in property and mobile services, selling things like airtime and SIM cards.

He launched the business by taking over a single restaurant on Langalibalele Street. Over the next three years, he opened three more branches in the city. Since then, the business has grown incredibly fast, expanding to 51 stores across South Africa.

The brand became a massive hit with young people and university students because it offers huge food portions, great quality, and excellent customer service. These loyal younger customers eventually introduced Honchos to their families and friends, helping the brand grow into a trusted, value-for-money favourite.

Honchos has evolved into a brand with a modern, trendy look and feel, adaptable across all formats, from takeaway outlets to full-service restaurants and drive-thru's.

This contemporary design, paired with exceptional quality at great prices, keeps customers coming back while attracting new ones across all age groups and demographics. The menu offers something for everyone, from quick individual meals to combos and family feasts, whether it’s the worker on a lunch break or a family gathering.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi analysed his video

Mzansi analysed the video and noted some characters who stood out for them. This is what Mzansi had to say on Klaas's page:

tyler4vegas said:

"Lightskinned Snoop Dogg at the back😭"

tebzoid2.0 wrote:

"The taxis you ride in are so colorful xhem"

whoiszenzo said:

"Genuinely thought you put a filter on bro only to realise that's just him."

varkii_ said:

"Bra this guy 🔥🔥 don’t know why he keeps popping up on my fyp but im with it."

juss_ras said:

"The enemies In the taxi wondering... 'ke mang Enemy' 😬"

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Source: Briefly News