A Diepsloot-based business is pulling in big money on peak days through online tech and sneaker sales

What started in 2019 has grown into a local photography studio that now supports a small team

Experts say that certain traits separate struggling entrepreneurs from the successful ones

Sbu Mkanis is the founder of Sbumkansi Communications. Image: @Sbu Mkansi

Source: Facebook

Sbumkansi Communications, operating from Diepsloot Chuma Mall, can make up to R100,000 in revenue on peak trading days through its online iPhone and sneaker business.

The company was founded in 2019 by Sbu Mkansi and now operates a photography studio alongside an online retail division, where students are the main market. The photography business earns between R500 and R1,000 on weekdays and between R2,000 and R3,000 on weekends through professional shoots priced at R20 per photo. The business currently employs two people.

The company started as a small outdoor photography studio in Giyani before expanding to Mall of Africa and later Randburg Square. During the COVID-19 lockdown, two branches were forced to close, leading Sbumkansi to launch an online IPhone business which can make up to R100,000 in total revenue on a good day. Speaking to MyBroadband, he said:

"My ultimate goal is to open a massive, dedicated physical store for the iPhone retail side...I also want to expand the photography business by opening large studios in multiple new locations."

His iPhone business can make up to R100, 000 in total revenue. Image: @Sbu Mkansi

Source: Facebook

What makes successful entrepreneurs stand out?

According to Harvard Business School, the traits that usually separate entrepreneurs who thrive from those who struggle are mindset, hustle and discipline. They stay curious and keep asking questions instead of settling for what they already know. They’re also willing to test ideas before going all in, because not every good idea works in the real world.

They know how to adapt when things change, make tough decisions and understand both their strengths and weak spots. Rather than doing everything themselves, they build teams that fill the gaps. They’re comfortable taking calculated risks, but they don’t gamble blindly. Failure also doesn’t scare them too much, they see it as a lesson instead of the finish line. Persistence is another big one because building a business comes with setbacks and pressure.

Successful entrepreneurs also think differently, look for smarter ways to solve problems and keep the bigger picture in mind. They focus on long-term growth instead of quick wins.

Briefly News previously reported on a tenderpreneur who opened up about losing everything and described the experience as a humbling turning point that changed their outlook on life. After previously enjoying financial success and a comfortable lifestyle, they faced severe setbacks that stripped away their wealth and stability. The experience forced them to confront difficult realities, rebuild from the ground up and learn tough lessons about money, decision-making and resilience. Their story highlighted how quickly circumstances can change and served as a reminder that success is not guaranteed, while encouraging others to stay grounded and prepare for difficult periods in business and life.

Read the full MyBroadband story here.

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Source: Briefly News