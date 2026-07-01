A video shared on TikTok showed rows of packed Pick n Pay grocery bags sitting undelivered inside a store

This was the result of the anti-immigration protest fears that stopped delivery drivers from going out on 30 June 2026

The footage quickly sparked a wider conversation about who is doing these delivery jobs and whether South African job seekers should be filling those roles

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A young man on the right and Pick n Pay delivery bags on the left. Images: @jean.niyomukiza

Source: TikTok

A video doing the rounds on TikTok has caught South Africans' attention. Inside what appears to be a Pick n Pay store, rows of packed paper bags filled with purchased groceries are sitting on the floor and shelves, waiting to be delivered to customers. They never made it out. The March and March protests on 30 June 2026 created enough fear and uncertainty on the roads that deliveries were halted for the day.

The woman recording the clip said she wanted to show people the real impact the protests were having. Delivery drivers, many of whom rely on those routes as their income, stayed off the roads as the demonstrations took off across the country.

A protest that spread across nine provinces

The 30 June protests were not limited to one area. March and March organised marches in Johannesburg, including the CBD, Hillbrow, Midrand and Beyers Naudé Square.

Protests also took place in Pretoria at Church Square, in Ekurhuleni across Kempton Park, Tembisa, Vosloorus, and Katlehong, as well as in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle, Cape Town, Gqeberha, and parts of Limpopo.

Businesses across the country closed early or reduced operations as a precaution, and services that depend on road access, including deliveries, felt the effects.

A gap South Africans want to fill

What surprised many viewers was not just the disruption but the opportunity they saw in it. Comments flooded in from South Africans asking which Pick n Pay branch it was and whether they could apply for delivery work.

For many, the video was not just about the protests but about a gap in local employment that South Africans believe they can and should be filling.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA debates the undelivered groceries video

People had a lot to say on the man'sTikTok page about what they saw:

@HazelM wrote:

"I see job opportunities."

@JustLany wrote:

"These are jobs that need to be done by the youth, university students and unemployed graduates while they look for proper employment."

@MollyB said:

"These are the results we are looking for. Good feedback, more opportunities for sons of the soil."

@ReyCat wrote:

"Can I get the job please? I have been applying."

@setshego said:

"I have code 10. When can I come for an interview?"

@gomolemo586 wrote:

"I own a scooter. Do they employ part-time drivers?"

More on the 30 June protests

Briefly News recently reported on March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma revealing she tried multiple times to meet President Ramaphosa and got no response.

recently reported on March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma revealing she tried multiple times to meet President Ramaphosa and got no response. Germiston residents were left shaken after protesters vandalised homes while searching for undocumented foreign nationals.

A Nigerian man praised South Africa's unity during the protests and urged his own country to take notes.

Source: Briefly News