Delivery bike drivers joined the Durban leg of the March and March anti-illegal immigrant protest on 30 June 2026

One of the riders called for a peaceful demonstration, while also encouraging undocumented foreigners to leave the country

Thousands gathered in Durban as March and March took to the streets for the unofficial shutdown

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Delivery riders in Durban joined the March and March protests, calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

DURBAN — Delivery motorcycle riders became one of the more striking sights at the Durban leg of the March and March protest on 30 June, joining a dense crowd of demonstrators as part of nationwide action tied to the unofficial deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa.

Footage broadcast by Kaya News 959 showed a motorcyclist in a white helmet and black jacket riding through a jubilant crowd, with supporters pressing in closely, raising fists, and filming him on their phones. The atmosphere at the demonstration was charged but celebratory, with South African flags visible throughout the gathering.

Thousands gathered in Durban on 30 June for the protests against illegal immigrants. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

One of the delivery drivers addressed the crowd directly, framing their participation around employment. He said the march was about securing jobs for South Africans, reiterating that it must remain peaceful.

"They must go home. We want to fix our country," he said.

He added that it did not matter how undocumented foreigners departed, as long as they did, but it was clear that the protest must not turn destructive.

"We can't damage anything. It must be peaceful," he said.

The 30 June date has circulated widely online as a deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country, prompting marches in multiple cities.

South Africans react online

The video drew significant engagement on X, with reactions ranging from support to scepticism.

@Lebo_stunna said:

"We can do this."

@Mqammy_Enhle11 exclaimed:

"Abahambe."

@Makhetha57060 commented:

"This is what must happen. Even the foreign brothers must join the march to spread the word and come to the country legally. The illegals are messing things up for them."

@WandaCommunist said:

"They always do in Durban. I just bought property there. I'm going to live in KZN. In no time, I'll be saying goodbye to Johannesburg."

@cfcShadow took a more cynical view:

"Bro thinks they'll promote him to an FNB regional manager job. You'll just get more UberEats deliveries, my guy."

@ID2KIP challenged the premise entirely:

"Kuthiwa South Africans do not want delivery jobs. What is this msunu?"

Other stories about protests around the country

Briefly News has covered several articles about the 30 June deadline and the demonstrations held across the country against the presence of illegal immigrants.

Ngizwe Mchunu pleaded for help to maintain the crowds during anti-illegal immigration protests.

Tensions escalated during anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of Germiston, as police had to intervene.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma vowed that there would be weekly anti-illegal immigration protests in the country.

Source: Briefly News