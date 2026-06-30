A Nigerian content creator and comedian is facing backlash on social media after they mocked Bafana Bafana following their loss against Canada

The user referenced the sentiments about illegal immigrants in South Africa, celebrating that Bafana has also been forced to return home

Their statement was met with a cocktail of reactions from the online community, where several users joined the troll train while South Africans came to Bafana's defence

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A Nigerian content creator mocked Bafana Bafana after they lost to Canada. Images: Emanuella/ Facebook, Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Nigerian comedian and content creator has ignited a fiery social media storm after posting a provocative meme mocking Bafana Bafana following their 1-0 defeat against Canada in the Round of 32.

Taking to Facebook on 29 June 2026, the comic, who is named Emanuella, posted a satirical message directly capitalising on current political tension in Mzansi. The post read:

"We are going bek hooome Canada has taken our jaaabs (We are going back home, Canada has taken our jobs)."

The punchline was a direct reference to the growing socioeconomic and political friction in South Africa, where civic groups have been organising highly publicised anti-illegal immigration marches and border control demonstrations. To drive the point home, the comedian attached an AI-generated image depicting a woman in a Bafana Bafana kit posing in an airport terminal, heavily symbolising the squad's forced departure back to South Africa.

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The timing of the jab added fuel to the fire, arriving just as South African organisers prepared to launch a massive nationwide shutdown on 30 June to protest immigration policies.

The post immediately exploded across digital platforms, drawing a fierce cocktail of reactions from football fans and patriots across the continent.

See the controversial post below.

Social media users share their thoughts

A large portion of the online community eagerly joined the troll train, utilising the post to poke fun at South Africa's sudden tournament exit after a historic run. Many emphasised that Bafana's loss was direct karma for the ongoing marches in the country.

Bako Mela cheered:

"Africa is singing, the Lord has done it finally, finally, finally!"

Perspex Zip trolled:

"Very soon, we will hear 'Stop listening to our music, you are taking over our dancing styles.'"

Mike Mushila Mwape posted:

"Even if it's South Africa vs South Africa, I can still support 'Vs.'"

Bafana Bafana's World Cup loss sparked a heated debate on social media. Image: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, patriotic South Africans did not take the mockery lying down, reminding critics that reaching the Round of 32 was still a massive, history-making achievement. They jokingly pointed out that South Africans weren't running from their country.

Mlondolozi Blessing Ntuli said:

"At least we know when we have to go back home, we don't need to be chased away."

Nono Madosini wrote:

"At least we were top 32. There are people who didn't qualify for the World Cup."

Ziyanda Mazitshana Mafufu reacted:

"At least we don't overstay our welcome."

Mafikizolo pulled out of Zimbabwe concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mafikizolo being removed from a major concert in Zimbabwe.

This comes after supporters threatened to boycott the event, citing that South Africans had been extremely xenophobic towards foreign nationals, so they deserved a taste of their own medicine.

Source: Briefly News