Canadian music superstar Drake has placed a massive $770,000 (approximately R13 million) wager on his home nation to defeat South Africa's Bafana Bafana in Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash.

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The Grammy Award-winning rapper has developed a reputation among sports fans for the so-called "Drake curse," with several high-profile athletes and teams suffering defeats after receiving his backing in major bets.

Drake has visited South Africa only once, making a surprise appearance in Johannesburg in 2011.

Drake backs Canada against Bafana Bafana

Sunday's showdown is historic, with both Canada and South Africa reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

Supporters from both nations have flooded social media with predictions ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, and Drake has now added his voice by putting significant money behind Canada's chances.

The Canadian star revealed he has staked $770,000 (around R13 million) on his country overcoming Bafana Bafana. If Canada progresses, the bet could return more than $1 million (roughly R17 million).

Sharing the betting slip online, Drake also tagged South African DJ Black Coffee, joking that the Grammy-winning producer had been "chirping in the DM" about the fixture.

"I had to raise the STAKES," the rapper wrote.

South Africans embrace the 'Drake curse'

Black Coffee responded with a playful challenge, writing: "How about we bet on you coming to SA when you lose, now that's a real bet!"

Drake's only performance in South Africa came in 2011, when he made a surprise appearance alongside Lil Wayne at the Castle Lite Feel the Beat event in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, posters circulating on social media claiming Drake is set to return to South Africa have been dismissed as fake.

Several South African celebrities also reacted to the rapper's bet.

Cassper Nyovest welcomed the wager, commenting: "We're taking this! Thank you for betting on Canada Iceman!! You just secured the win for us!"

DJ Tira also joined the conversation, posting: "Awusazi weDrake kodwa uzosazi," which translates to: "You don't know us yet, but you will."

Source: Briefly News