The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams took to the field in South Africa's 1-1 FIFA World Cup draw against Czechia in Atlanta on 18 June, despite losing his grandmother just one day earlier.

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Adams was named in Hugo Broos' starting XI, partnering Teboho Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha in midfield. However, he was replaced at the interval by Relebohile Mofokeng after a difficult first-half display.

Although the Mamelodi Sundowns star did not produce his best performance against Czechia, his impressive club form over recent months earned him a return to the national team after spending almost a year out of Broos' plans. Since his recall, Adams has delivered a series of dependable displays, including standout performances in the March friendlies against Panama.

Following the draw with Czechia, Adams featured as a second-half substitute in South Africa's 1-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday. The win secured Bafana Bafana's place in the FIFA World Cup round of 32, where they will face Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Reports about the passing of Adams' grandmother emerged after the South Korea match, and SAFA has now officially confirmed the sad news while extending its condolences to the midfielder and his family.

In a statement released on Saturday, 27 June, SAFA said:

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) is saddened to hear about the passing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams' grandmother, Marianna."

The association revealed that 72-year-old Marianna Adams died in a hospital in Stellenbosch on 17 June, one day before South Africa's Group A clash with Czechia at Atlanta Stadium. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, 27 June, in South Africa.

SAFA also acknowledged Adams' courage in representing his country while grieving.

"Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother. South Africa collected their first point of the World Cup with a 1-1 draw before making history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time after defeating South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday."

SAFA president Danny Jordaan also paid tribute to Adams' grandmother.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for Jayden, his family and loved ones. On behalf of SAFA, we extend our sincere condolences during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace," Jordaan said.

The association added that Marianna Adams is survived by her husband, children and several grandchildren.

Source: Briefly News