Candice Desilets became the first South African ever to graduate from the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia

The Johannesburg dancer trained at the Russian School of Ballet in Parkhurst before earning a spot at one of the world's most selective academies

Desilets completed her final graduation performance while coping with two leg fractures

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Candice Desilets, the first South African to graduate from Vaganova Ballet Academy. Images: @candicedesilets/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg dancer has written her name into the history books. Candice Desilets became the first South African to graduate from the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, in July 2026.

The feat places her in a class of her own in the history of South African performing arts.

Founded nearly 300 years ago, the Vaganova Academy is widely regarded as one of the most demanding and prestigious classical ballet institutions in the world. It counts Anna Pavlova, Rudolf Nureyev, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and George Balanchine among its graduates. Entry is fiercely competitive, with only around 70 students accepted from thousands of applicants worldwide each year. An even smaller number survive the rigorous multi-year curriculum to reach graduation.

From Parkhurst to St. Petersburg

Desilets built her technical foundation close to home, training at the Russian School of Ballet's studios in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, before putting herself forward for international auditions. Earning a place at the academy was already a rare achievement. Completing the full programme was another matter entirely.

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Her path to graduation was not without serious physical setbacks. During her final practical evaluations, Desilets performed with two leg fractures, dancing through broken bones to earn her diploma. Her local studio and international mentors have spoken about her discipline and endurance, calling her a source of inspiration for future generations of African ballet dancers.

A New Chapter for SA Ballet

Desilets' milestone is being celebrated as a landmark moment for South African dance. No South African had ever reached this point before her, and her achievement signals what is possible for young dancers on the continent who set their sights on the world stage.

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Source: Briefly News