Quan Horn married Mujeanne at the Nooitgedacht wine estate in Stellenbosch earlier in 2026

The Springbok star could not hold back tears when he saw his bride walking towards him in her wedding dress

The couple shared exclusive wedding photos from the ceremony with YOU Magazine

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Springbok star Quan Horn had an emotional moment that had nothing to do with rugby when he watched his high school sweetheart, Mujeanne, walk down the aisle towards him earlier this year.

The couple married at the Nooitgedacht wine estate in Stellenbosch, and Horn made no secret of just how overwhelmed he was by the occasion.

"The tears were flowing," Horn told YOU Magazine, which published exclusive photos from the wedding captured by Kyla Diamond Photography. The images show the pair at the picturesque wine estate, a romantic backdrop that set the tone for what was clearly a deeply personal celebration.

Quan Horn's journey from High School romance to the altar

Horn, who was born on 27 June 2001, has built a reputation as one of South African rugby's most exciting young talents. He predominantly plays fullback and wing for the Golden Lions and made his Springbok debut in July 2024 against Portugal. His versatility has made him a valuable asset in the national setup, and in mid-2026, coach Rassie Erasmus made the bold call to start Horn at flyhalf against the Barbarians, a position outside his usual roles.

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Off the field, however, the 24-year-old has shown a softer side. His relationship with Mujeanne dates back to their school days, making their wedding a milestone that carried far more weight than a typical ceremony.

A wedding day he will never forget

The couple chose the Stellenbosch wine estate as their venue, and the setting lived up to the occasion. When Mujeanne appeared in her wedding dress and made her way towards him, Horn was visibly moved, unable to hold back his emotions in front of their guests.

Horn follows in the footsteps of several Springboks and rugby stars in South Africa. South Africa's sevens rugby star Tristan Leyds recently walked down the aisle, joining other players such as Herschel Jantjies, who also married in February, and Stormers star Leolin Zas.

SA Rugby mourns the death of a former player

Briefly News previously reported that the South African rugby community is in mourning following the passing of a distinguished former player who represented the nation under the South African Rugby Union (SARU).

The rugby icon passed away on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, leaving behind a legacy of skill, leadership, and community impact.

Source: Briefly News