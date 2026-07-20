Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus shared a stirring montage on Mandela Day, 18 July 2026, blending archival Nelson Mandela footage with the modern Boks

The video opened with iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup imagery of Mandela in a Springbok jersey presenting the trophy to captain Francois Pienaar

South Africans flooded the post with emotional reactions, with fans calling Rassie a national icon and legend

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus struck a chord with South Africans on Saturday, 18 July 2026, when he posted a deeply moving video montage to mark Mandela Day.

"You Are One of Our Icons": Springboks Coach Rassie Erasmus' Mandela Day Tribute Moves SA

Source: Getty Images

The clip, shared on his X account, stitched together some of the most powerful images in South African sporting history alongside footage of the current Springbok squad, and it did not take long for the post to spread widely across the platform.

Nelson Mandela's legacy meets the modern Springboks

The video opens with footage of Nelson Mandela at a public gathering before cutting to him at an ANC podium, building toward the moment every South African recognises: the iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup scene of Madiba, dressed in a Springbok jersey and cap, presenting the Webb Ellis Trophy alongside then-captain Francois Pienaar.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

For a country still navigating its post-apartheid identity at the time, that image carried enormous weight, and Erasmus clearly understood exactly what it would mean to surface it on Mandela Day.

From there, the montage shifts to the present-day Springboks, identifiable by their green and gold kit carrying Pick n Pay branding. The squad is shown in a jersey presentation ceremony, taking group photos on a scenic coastal lawn, and pushing through intense training drills including tackling, scrums, and conditioning work at what appears to be

The Sharks Junior High Performance Centre. The contrast between the reverence of the archival footage and the energy of the modern squad gave the video a sense of continuity, suggesting the spirit Mandela ignited in 1995 lives on in today's generation of players.

Watch Rassie's tribute post that moved South Africa:

Mzansi reacts to Rassie's tribute

The responses came pouring in from fans who felt the weight of the tribute.

@PMOTION5 wrote:

"Thank you, Mr Rassie, you really make our country's hope come true, you are the legend and someone that South Africans will need to have for the rest of our lives. You are the best.... and one of our icons in South Africa... we love you..✊🇿🇦❤️"

@SpicSpanDan reflected:

"In my next life I'm coming back as South African again....despite all our issues, we are an amazing country and nation.. resilient, proud, legendary winners"

@GatorDatNiga kept his eyes on the prize:

"Jobs not done Rassie, those Irish have been talking crazy about us, you have to settle that score first"

@Kick10Ball saw an opportunity:

"Dr, I got a move for you. The team I coach are too scared to run it (at the moment). It's right up your street."

Source: Briefly News