Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams struggled to hold back tears as he honoured Jayden Adams during an emotional memorial service in Stellenbosch

Football's biggest names, community leaders and loved ones gathered to celebrate the life and lasting impact of the late Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

Williams delivered a heartfelt promise that Adams' legacy would continue to inspire the national team long after his passing

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was visibly overcome with emotion as he led tributes to the late Jayden Adams at a private memorial service held in Stellenbosch on Thursday, 16 July.

Ronwen Williams Breaks Down at Jayden Adams Memorial Service in Stellenbosch

Source: Getty Images

The service was hosted by the Stellenbosch Municipality in partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns and the Adams family. Football players, coaches, community leaders and family members gathered to celebrate the life of the 25-year-old midfielder, who died on Saturday following his return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Police have opened an inquest into his death.

Ronwen Williams speaks from the heart

Addressing those gathered, Williams thanked Adams for everything he brought to the national team and pledged that his memory would endure on the pitch.

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"We will miss your quality, your passes, your vision and your brotherhood. We will never forget you. We will carry you in our hearts, carry you on our sleeves, carry you on this badge and forever you will remain part of us," Williams said.

A legacy that reaches beyond football

Since his passing, tributes have arrived from across the footballing world, including from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the South African Football Association, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC and supporters nationwide.

Thursday's service extended beyond a reflection on Adams' career achievements. It centred on the person behind the footballer - his warmth, his dedication and the example he set for young South Africans both on and off the pitch.

Adams was 25 years old at the time of his death. His passing triggered an outpouring of tributes from players, clubs and supporters across the football world.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan led a delegation to the Adams family home in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, on Monday to offer condolences in person.

Jayden Adams' net worth in rands

Briefly News previously reported that the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, 11 July 2026, left South African football in mourning, with many fans also reflecting on the remarkable career and financial success he achieved before his passing at the age of 25.

Source: Briefly News