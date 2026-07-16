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Jayden Adams: Kaizer Chiefs Mourn the Passing of Mamelodi Sundowns Star Ahead of Memorial Service
Football

Jayden Adams: Kaizer Chiefs Mourn the Passing of Mamelodi Sundowns Star Ahead of Memorial Service

by  Raphael Abiola
3 min read
  • South Africa united in grief following the passing of Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams, whose death has left millions heartbroken
  • Kaizer Chiefs joined the nation in mourning, expressing solidarity with those affected by the loss, especially Mamelodi Sundowns
  • Tributes continue to pour in for the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder as the country pays its last respects to the beloved soul

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The whole South African football community is still in mourning following the death of Jayden Adams, with tributes still pouring in from across the country as the nation comes to terms with the loss of a beloved figure.

Bafana Bafana, South Africa, Jayden Adams, FIFA World Cup
Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams has passed away at 25. Image: Ulrik Pedersen
Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa's most prominent football clubs, joined the nationwide outpouring of grief, expressing solidarity with all those affected by Adams's passing.

Kaizer Chiefs mourn Jaydne Adams

The Soweto giants released a statement extending their condolences on their social media page on Thursday, describing the moment as one that has brought the Kaizer Chiefs family together with the broader South African public in shared sorrow.

Read also

Emotional farewell as football mourns Jayden Adams at Stellenbosch memorial

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"The Kaizer Chiefs family joins the entire nation in solidarity, mourning the loss of a beloved soul. May Jayden's soul rest in peace," the club said.

The death of Adams has resonated deeply across communities, with millions of South Africans expressing heartbreak at the news.

Jayden Adams memorial service confirmed

The memorial arrangements for Jayden Adams have been officially announced, with South Africans set to pay tribute to one of the country's most gifted footballers this week.

Adams, the talented Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who died on 11 July 2026 at the age of 25, will be honoured at the Stellenbosch Town Hall today. Family members, close friends, teammates and supporters are expected to gather to celebrate his life, achievements and lasting impact on South African football.

To ensure that both loved ones and supporters have the opportunity to say their final goodbyes, organisers have scheduled two memorial services.

Read also

Jayden Adams Memorial service details confirmed as public invited to pay tribute

The first ceremony, held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, was reserved for guests and close family members in a private setting.

A second service will begin at 5:00 pm and will be open to the public, allowing fans from across the country to come together and celebrate the life and legacy of the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Police provide update on Adams' death

Briefly News earlier reported that the Police have provided an update following the death of Adams, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and several football bodies led tributes as the Adams family requested privacy.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.

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