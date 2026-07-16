South Africa united in grief following the passing of Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams, whose death has left millions heartbroken

Kaizer Chiefs joined the nation in mourning, expressing solidarity with those affected by the loss, especially Mamelodi Sundowns

Tributes continue to pour in for the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder as the country pays its last respects to the beloved soul

The whole South African football community is still in mourning following the death of Jayden Adams, with tributes still pouring in from across the country as the nation comes to terms with the loss of a beloved figure.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams has passed away at 25. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa's most prominent football clubs, joined the nationwide outpouring of grief, expressing solidarity with all those affected by Adams's passing.

Kaizer Chiefs mourn Jaydne Adams

The Soweto giants released a statement extending their condolences on their social media page on Thursday, describing the moment as one that has brought the Kaizer Chiefs family together with the broader South African public in shared sorrow.

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"The Kaizer Chiefs family joins the entire nation in solidarity, mourning the loss of a beloved soul. May Jayden's soul rest in peace," the club said.

The death of Adams has resonated deeply across communities, with millions of South Africans expressing heartbreak at the news.

Jayden Adams memorial service confirmed

The memorial arrangements for Jayden Adams have been officially announced, with South Africans set to pay tribute to one of the country's most gifted footballers this week.

Adams, the talented Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who died on 11 July 2026 at the age of 25, will be honoured at the Stellenbosch Town Hall today. Family members, close friends, teammates and supporters are expected to gather to celebrate his life, achievements and lasting impact on South African football.

To ensure that both loved ones and supporters have the opportunity to say their final goodbyes, organisers have scheduled two memorial services.

The first ceremony, held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, was reserved for guests and close family members in a private setting.

A second service will begin at 5:00 pm and will be open to the public, allowing fans from across the country to come together and celebrate the life and legacy of the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Police provide update on Adams' death

Briefly News earlier reported that the Police have provided an update following the death of Adams, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and several football bodies led tributes as the Adams family requested privacy.

Source: Briefly News