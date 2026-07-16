Jayden Adams: Kaizer Chiefs Mourn the Passing of Mamelodi Sundowns Star Ahead of Memorial Service
- South Africa united in grief following the passing of Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams, whose death has left millions heartbroken
- Kaizer Chiefs joined the nation in mourning, expressing solidarity with those affected by the loss, especially Mamelodi Sundowns
- Tributes continue to pour in for the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder as the country pays its last respects to the beloved soul
The whole South African football community is still in mourning following the death of Jayden Adams, with tributes still pouring in from across the country as the nation comes to terms with the loss of a beloved figure.
Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa's most prominent football clubs, joined the nationwide outpouring of grief, expressing solidarity with all those affected by Adams's passing.
Kaizer Chiefs mourn Jaydne Adams
The Soweto giants released a statement extending their condolences on their social media page on Thursday, describing the moment as one that has brought the Kaizer Chiefs family together with the broader South African public in shared sorrow.
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"The Kaizer Chiefs family joins the entire nation in solidarity, mourning the loss of a beloved soul. May Jayden's soul rest in peace," the club said.
The death of Adams has resonated deeply across communities, with millions of South Africans expressing heartbreak at the news.
Jayden Adams memorial service confirmed
The memorial arrangements for Jayden Adams have been officially announced, with South Africans set to pay tribute to one of the country's most gifted footballers this week.
Adams, the talented Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who died on 11 July 2026 at the age of 25, will be honoured at the Stellenbosch Town Hall today. Family members, close friends, teammates and supporters are expected to gather to celebrate his life, achievements and lasting impact on South African football.
To ensure that both loved ones and supporters have the opportunity to say their final goodbyes, organisers have scheduled two memorial services.
The first ceremony, held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, was reserved for guests and close family members in a private setting.
A second service will begin at 5:00 pm and will be open to the public, allowing fans from across the country to come together and celebrate the life and legacy of the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.
Police provide update on Adams' death
Briefly News earlier reported that the Police have provided an update following the death of Adams, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his passing.
Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and several football bodies led tributes as the Adams family requested privacy.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.