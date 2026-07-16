Mourners gathered at Stellenbosch Town Hall on Thursday for the first of two memorial services held in honour of late Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams

Mamelodi Sundowns and Adams' agency organised the private service, attended by family, teammates and close friends

A second public memorial service was scheduled for 17:00 at the same venue, inviting the wider football community to pay their respects

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Mourners began filling the Stellenbosch Town Hall on Thursday morning for the first of two memorial services held in honour of late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away in Cape Town over the weekend.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams passed away on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

The private service, organised by Mamelodi Sundowns and the agency that represented Adams, brought together family members, close friends, teammates and guests to celebrate the life and legacy of the young footballer. A large portrait of Adams greeted mourners at the entrance to the hall, while a framed soccer jersey and floral tributes were arranged in front of the stage.

Second service scheduled for 17:00

A second memorial, open to a wider gathering from the football community and the general public, was scheduled to take place at the same venue at 17:00 on Thursday. Both services form part of a formal farewell organised to honour Adams ahead of his burial.

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The circumstances surrounding Adams' death remain the subject of a police investigation, with authorities yet to confirm the full details of what led to his passing.

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Adams was reportedly raised by his grandmother, Marianna Adams, whose influence shaped both his character and his football career. Her death during the 2026 FIFA World Cup dealt him a profound personal blow even as he continued to represent South Africa on the international stage.

Jayden Adams' final chat with a friend surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.

Source: Briefly News